Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Dec. 26

Today’s Birthday (12/26/21). You’re in the money this year. Steady, disciplined practices generate positive cash flow. Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle this winter, inspiring romantic springtime fun. Community and social changes next summer motivate your crew to new autumn performance heights. Conserve, preserve and share a lucrative harvest.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — A partner comes to your rescue after an unexpected complication. Miscommunications or mistakes could require adaptation. Talk about how you’d love things to be.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Physical action gets satisfying results. Manage a busy workflow gracefully. Expect traffic, delays or errors. Slow for the tricky sections. Practice to realize a dream.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize fun with family and friends. Stay forgiving with mistakes or delays. Talk about dreams and brilliant ideas. New possibilities arise in conversation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow down to enjoy domestic comforts. Relax in your favorite chair. Stay flexible with misunderstandings or delays. Clean and decorate spaces. Cook up something wonderful.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Dig deeper into a favorite subject. Discuss dreams, visions and possibilities. Revise and edit before publishing. Choose words carefully. A good editor is worth gold.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can make extra cash. Let people know what you’re offering. Talk about your vision and mission. Inspire others with a sense of purpose.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charming and attractive. Enjoy the spotlight when you get it. Clarify miscommunications as they occur. Choose words carefully. Express a dreamy possibility.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Your imagination is especially creative. Find a peaceful spot to write or sketch. Capture your ideas. Make plans and schedule actions to realize a dream.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — You have more friends than you realized. Listen to a variety of views for a wider picture. Share what you’re learning. Connect with your community.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Catch up at work. Provide extra attention with a professional project. A challenge could lead to new possibilities. Put in the backstage effort.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Study options and potential directions. Adapt an exploration around delays, traffic or mistakes. Old assumptions get challenged. Keep an open mind. Follow the high road.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Manage shared finances, taxes or legal affairs. To avoid trouble later, follow rules carefully. Reduce stress and hassle by taking care of business early.

Notable birthdays: R&B singer Abdul “Duke” Fakir (The Four Tops) is 86. “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 76. Country musician Bob Carpenter (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 75. Funk musician George Porter Jr. (The Meters) is 74. Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Carlton Fisk is 74. Retired MLB All-Star Chris Chambliss is 73. Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith is 67. Former Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., is 66. Humorist David Sedaris is 65. Rock musician James Kottak (The Scorpions) is 59. Rock musician Lars Ulrich (Metallica) is 58. Actor Nadia Dajani is 56. Rock musician J is 54. Rock singer James Mercer (The Shins; Flake) is 51. Actor-singer Jared Leto is 50. Actor Kendra C. Johnson is 45. Rock singer Chris Daughtry is 42. Actor Beth Behrs is 36.

