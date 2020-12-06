Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Dec. 6

Notable birthdays: Comedy performer David Ossman is 84. Actor Patrick Bauchau is 82. Country singer Helen Cornelius is 79. Actor James Naughton is 75. Former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood is 75. Rhythm-and-blues singer Frankie Beverly (Maze) is 74. Former Sen. Don Nickles, R-Okla., is 72. Actor JoBeth Williams is 72. Actor Tom Hulce is 67. Actor Wil Shriner is 67. Actor Kin Shriner is 67. Actor Miles Chapin is 66. Rock musician Rick Buckler (The Jam) is 65. Comedian Steven Wright is 65. Country singer Bill Lloyd is 65. Singer Tish Hinojosa is 65. Rock musician Peter Buck (R.E.M.) is 64. Rock musician David Lovering (Pixies) is 59. Actor Janine Turner is 58. Rock musician Ben Watt (Everything But The Girl) is 58. Writer-director Judd Apatow is 53. Rock musician Ulf “Buddha” Ekberg (Ace of Base) is 50. Writer-director Craig Brewer is 49. Actor Colleen Haskell is 44. Actor Lindsay Price is 44. Actor Ashley Madekwe is 39. Actor Nora Kirkpatrick is 36. Christian rock musician Jacob Chesnut (Rush of Fools) is 31. Tennis player CoCo Vandeweghe is 29. NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is 26.