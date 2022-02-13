Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Feb. 13

Today’s Birthday (02/13/22). Personal possibilities expand this year. Success follows disciplined, routine backstage practices. Delightful connections with beloved people inspire the winter, before attentions shift to flowering spring domestic renovation. Make a career shift next summer, aiming for fulfilling autumn professional projects. Step into the spotlight and shine.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Home beautification projects satisfy. Feather your nest. Clean rooms. Cook up some comfort food. Enjoy domestic arts. A family member has a brilliant idea.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Develop a dreamy creative project. Grab a lucky break, despite obstacles or barriers. It may not look like much, yet. Edit, revise and refine.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Invest in success. Find creative solutions around financial barriers. Make a lucrative connection. Use money to make money. Do the math. Get farther than expected.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Advance personal dreams with intuitive grace. Step around structural barriers or negativity. Take one step at a time. Pursue your own calling. Enjoy yourself.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Savor peaceful, private contemplation. File completed projects to clear space for current ones. Organize and plot your moves in advance. Make a spirit connection.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop a shared vision with friends. Take advantage of favorable conditions to advance. Navigate around obstacles or controversy. Share support with reliable allies.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your work is attracting attention. Smile for the cameras. Focus for peaceful productivity. Avoid risky business. Creativity can get messy. Clean later. Keep promises.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand a dreamy exploration. Grab a fascinating opportunity. You can overcome the challenges involved. Avoid risk or crowds. Investigate new territory. Document your discoveries.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Together you’re growing your family nest egg. Plant seeds and tend them with love. Feed savings faithfully. Even small contributions add up. Share your appreciation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Connect with your partner. Support each other around a challenge. Listen and share. Invite participation. Have some spontaneous fun. Romance is a distinct possibility.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize health, fitness and vitality. Practice for endurance, strength and skills. Slow for tricky sections or sharp corners. Nurture yourself with good food and rest.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Let your heart call the shots. Spontaneous fun with someone attractive delights. Avoid gambling. Develop creative possibilities. Romance is the game and the prize.

Notable birthdays: Actor Kim Novak is 89. Actor Bo Svenson is 81. Actor Stockard Channing is 78. Talk show host Jerry Springer is 78. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is 76. Singer Peter Gabriel is 72. Actor David Naughton is 71. Rock musician Peter Hook is 66. Actor Matt Salinger is 62. Singer Henry Rollins is 61. Actor Neal McDonough is 56. Singer Freedom Williams is 56. Actor Kelly Hu is 54. Rock singer Matt Berninger (The National) is 51. Country musician Scott Thomas (Parmalee) is 49. Singer Robbie Williams is 48. Singer-songwriter Feist is 46. R&B performer Natalie Stewart is 43. Actor Mena Suvari is 43. Actor Katie Volding is 33. Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. is 25.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0