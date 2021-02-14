Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Feb. 14

Today’s Birthday (02/14/21). Follow your own drum this year. Realize personal dreams through disciplined, coordinated efforts. Detailed planning fulfills profitable ventures. Shifting team directions this spring leads to a flowering romantic phase. Winter domestic changes inspire social collaborations. Innovate, imagine and create with heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take action for love. Advance a personal dream and get farther than expected. Pursue passion projects and diversions. Nurture yourself and grow stronger.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — One door closes, and another opens. Rest, recharge and consider new possibilities. Notice hidden details and potential opportunities. Consider options and strategies.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning. Get involved in a group exploration, class or seminar. Resources and information flow through your social networks. Stay connected.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Energize professional priorities for lucrative gain. Money saved is money earned. Strengthen and build family financial savings. Collaborate for a shared prize.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your exploration. Collaborate and connect with like-minded partners. Strengthen networks and communication channels. Widen the scope of your investigation. Everything comes together naturally.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate and refine the terms. Sign contracts and advance a financial collaboration. Develop lucrative collaborative endeavors together. Coordinate and keep in action.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Make your move. Share your admiration with the object of it. Romance kindles in conversation. Take action to advance a shared passion. Express your heart.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take action behind the scenes. Keep up the pace to meet your goals and deadlines. You’re energized and demand for your work is high.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Let love be your guide. Savor a delicious enchantment. Indulge romantic impulses. Express your admiration and appreciation. Follow your heart to deepen a passionate connection.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Make domestic repairs and improvements, especially with plumbing. It’s less expensive the earlier you catch a problem. Use quality materials for lasting value.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Tap into creativity. Discuss a passionate subject. A brilliant idea is attracting attention. Study how the news relates personally. Get the word out.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Prepare and organize to roll out your lucrative plans. There’s an extra prize available, and conditions favor raking it in. Positive action gets results.
Notable birthdays: Actor Andrew Prine is 85. Country singer Razzy Bailey is 82. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is 79. Jazz musician Maceo Parker is 78. Journalist Carl Bernstein is 77. Former Sen. Judd Gregg, R-N.H., is 74. TV personality Pat O’Brien is 73. Magician Teller (Penn and Teller) is 73. Cajun singer-musician Michael Doucet (Beausoleil) is 70. Actor Ken Wahl is 64. Opera singer Renee Fleming is 62. Actor Meg Tilly is 61. Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly is 61. Singer-producer Dwayne Wiggins is 60. Actor Sakina Jaffey is 59. Actor Enrico Colantoni is 58. Actor Zach Galligan is 57. Actor Valente Rodriguez is 57. Former tennis player Manuela Maleeva is 54. Actor Simon Pegg is 51. Rock musician Kevin Baldes (Lit) is 49. Rock singer Rob Thomas (Matchbox Twenty) is 49. Former NFL quarterback Drew Bledsoe is 49. Actor Danai Gurira is 43. Actor Matt Barr is 37. Actor Stephanie Leonidas is 37. Actor Jake Lacy is 35. Actor Tiffany Thornton is 35. Actor Brett Dier is 31. Actor Freddie Highmore is 29.