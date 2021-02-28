Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Feb. 28

Today’s Birthday (02/28/21). Reinvention and creativity rule this year. Maintain productive practices for satisfying victories. Revise old fantasies for who you are now. Springtime career changes lead to deeper family connection. The story changes direction next winter, presenting lucrative professional possibilities. Plan and act for a long-held vision.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Partnership is essential. Stick with basic facts. Ignore rumors or gossip. Listen to discover another’s considerations. Collaborate to generate motivating potential and possibilities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your work is in demand. Pace yourself to keep from burning out. Prioritize health and wellness. Modify a dream or fantasy to fit the current reality.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Pamper the ones you love. Listen to the one who holds you to your highest ideals. Find realistic workarounds with a romantic challenge.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on home and family. It’s a good time for learning domestic crafts. Don’t invest in a fantasy yet. Research potential purchases for best value.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Get creative to find solutions to a puzzle. Study all the angles. Resist the temptation to cheat. Follow all the clues to find a workable answer.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical priorities for positive cash flow. Choose stability over illusion. Fantasies prove flimsy. Bring home the bacon and fry it in a pan.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re getting stronger. Reject a far-fetched scheme in favor of a practical solution. Advance a personal project with steady moves. One step leads to the next.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Proceed with caution. Discover a weak link in your plan. Review priorities and consider all options carefully. Consider consequences. Meditate in private. Deliberate and think.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Maintain social connections online. Avoid crowds, chaos or confusion. Fantasies may have to be delayed. Strengthen friendships with technical solutions. Participate from a distance.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take charge with a professional assignment. Career matters emerge for your consideration. Polish the details and prepare for presentation. Patiently manage and produce.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Begin an experimentation phase. All is not as it appears. Test and measure to challenge a theory. Dig into background materials and research. Investigate ideas.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Contribute to collaborative moneymaking efforts. Don’t fall for a fantasy. Stick to practical priorities. Coordinate the part to play. Make promises and deadlines. File papers.
Notable birthdays: Architect Frank Gehry is 92. Actor Gavin MacLeod is 90. Singer Sam the Sham is 84. Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 82. Hall of Fame auto racer Mario Andretti is 81. Actor Frank Bonner is 79. Actor Kelly Bishop is 77. Actor Stephanie Beacham is 74. Writer-director Mike Figgis is 73. Actor Mercedes Ruehl is 73. Actor Bernadette Peters is 73. Former Energy Secretary Steven Chu is 73. Actor Ilene Graff is 72. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman is 68. Comedian Gilbert Gottfried is 66. Basketball Hall of Famer Adrian Dantley is 66. Actor John Turturro is 64. Rock singer Cindy Wilson is 64. Actor Rae Dawn Chong is 60. Actor Maxine Bahns is 52. Actor Robert Sean Leonard is 52. Rock singer Pat Monahan is 52. Author Daniel Handler (aka “Lemony Snicket”) is 51. Actor Tasha Smith is 50. Actor Rory Cochrane is 49. Actor Ali Larter is 45. Country singer Jason Aldean is 44. Actor Geoffrey Arend is 43. Actor Melanie Chandra (TV: “Code Black”) is 37. Actor Michelle Horn is 34. MLB relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman is 33. Actor True O’Brien is 27. Actor Madisen Beaty is 26. Actor Quinn Shephard is 26. Actor Bobb’e J. Thompson is 25.