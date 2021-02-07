Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Feb. 7

Today’s Birthday (02/07/21). Expand capacities this year. Consistent practices develop skills to realize lucky opportunities. Dream up new profits. Communicate through team changes this spring, before discovering a summer romantic obsession. Winter brings a home improvement phase. Take charge to realize personal dreams.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of a newly-open door to advance professionally. Secrets get revealed. You’re learning fast. Organize to prioritize urgencies. Get support as needed.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take new territory. Roads previously closed are now clear. Minimize risk, expense or hassle. Moves made now can have long-term benefit. Advance your investigation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Push ahead to develop and strengthen financial collaborations. Discuss, negotiate and strategize. Discover hidden resources. Your actions can have long-term benefits. Stride forward boldly.