Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Feb. 7

Today’s Birthday (02/07/21). Expand capacities this year. Consistent practices develop skills to realize lucky opportunities. Dream up new profits. Communicate through team changes this spring, before discovering a summer romantic obsession. Winter brings a home improvement phase. Take charge to realize personal dreams.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of a newly-open door to advance professionally. Secrets get revealed. You’re learning fast. Organize to prioritize urgencies. Get support as needed.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take new territory. Roads previously closed are now clear. Minimize risk, expense or hassle. Moves made now can have long-term benefit. Advance your investigation.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Push ahead to develop and strengthen financial collaborations. Discuss, negotiate and strategize. Discover hidden resources. Your actions can have long-term benefits. Stride forward boldly.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Collaboration surges ahead. Take advantage of new opportunities for partnership. Support each other to get farther, faster. Your objective is closer than you think.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice your moves. Physical performance and health can get energized. Focus to avoid accidents or unexpected pitfalls. Minimize risk. Dance like nobody’s watching.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Listen for love and find it. Romance could flower spontaneously. Indulge passions, interests and delights. Have fun with people you respect and admire.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home improvement projects generate satisfying results. Upgrade household support systems. Find unexpected solutions. Nurture your garden. Bake something delicious and share with family.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Revelations and discoveries abound. Dig into the backstory. Learn the juicy details. Express your views and share. Creative communications flower. Write your perspective.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative results are available. Generate income with direct action. Chase a profitable opportunity. Replace something volatile with something secure. Rise to the next level.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Trust, but verify. Don’t propagate misinformation or lies. Personal integrity is worth more than gold. Provide reliable leadership. Love energizes you.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Process recent events. Avoid travel, risk or expense, and lay low. Peace and quiet feeds your spirit. Brilliant insights lead to plans and preparations.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Friends can teach you the rules. Share resources and information. Listen carefully and contribute for a shared endeavor. Teamwork leads to a valuable surge.
Notable birthdays: Author Gay Talese is 89. Former Sen. Herb Kohl, D-Wis., is 86. Reggae musician Brian Travers (UB40) is 62. Comedy writer Robert Smigel is 61. Actor James Spader is 61. Country singer Garth Brooks is 59. Rock musician David Bryan (Bon Jovi) is 59. Actor-comedian Eddie Izzard is 59. Actor-comedian Chris Rock is 56. Actor Jason Gedrick is 54. Actor Essence Atkins is 49. Rock singer-musician Wes Borland is 46. Rock musician Tom Blankenship (My Morning Jacket) is 43. Actor Ashton Kutcher is 43. Actor Tina Majorino is 36. Actor Deborah Ann Woll is 36. NBA player Isaiah Thomas is 32. NHL center Steven Stamkos is 31.