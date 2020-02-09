Today's Birthday (02/09/20). Your community provides power and growth this year. Plan and organize for best results. Winter rest renews your physical energy and vitality. Redirect a romance next winter. Friends inspire you to reach new heights together. Connect for common gain.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Take advantage of an opportunity for greater health, wellness and strength. Trust a crazy hunch. Intuition provides the best timing. Dreams provide insight.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Romance blossoms when least expected. Have fun with family and friends. Someone brings home a surprise. Fall in love all over again.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Domestic arts get surprising positive results. Pour attention into home and family for extra benefits. Provide beauty, peace and comfort. Discover and share simple pleasures.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Study the situation. Catch up on the reading. Listen and learn. Share a brilliant idea for unexpected benefits. Your influence is growing.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Make an exciting connection. A lucky opportunity could benefit your bottom line. A surprising turn of events leads to a lucrative deal. Take advantage.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Discover something new about yourself. As you gain strength, you gain options. What you're learning provides an unexpected bonus. Polish your presentation.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Epiphanies and surprising insights reveal hidden truths. Meditate and consider the potential. Discover beneficial impacts of recent changes. Make plans to realize a vision.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Social activities can provide unexpected benefits. Make a valuable connection. Share talents, expertise and support. Get farther than imagined by collaborating for common gain.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Practice makes perfect. Use what you've kept hidden to advance on a professional goal. Money saved is money earned. Your good work reflects you well.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Friends come and go with community and group projects. Conditions look good for travel and romance. Share appreciations, greetings and goodbyes. Travel conditions are excellent today and tomorrow. This full moon illuminates a new social phase.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Discover a lucrative opportunity. Collaborate with talented friends to take advantage. Strategize and coordinate. Intuition guides you. Carefully budget to realize a shared objective.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Fall into sweet romance when least expected. Connect at a heart level. Collaborate to realize a shared vision. Coordinate and create new possibilities together.
Thought for Today: "You can fall in love at first sight with a place as with a person." — Alec Waugh, English author (1898-1981).
Notable birthdays: Television journalist Roger Mudd is 92. Actress Janet Suzman is 81. Nobel Prize-winning author J.M. Coetzee is 80. Actress-politician Sheila James Kuehl (kyool) (TV: "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis") is 79. Singer-songwriter Carole King is 78. Actor Joe Pesci is 77. Singer Barbara Lewis is 77. Author Alice Walker is 76. Actress Mia Farrow is 75. Former Sen. Jim Webb, D-Va., is 74. Singer Joe Ely is 73. Actress Judith Light is 71. Rhythm-and-blues musician Dennis "DT" Thomas (Kool & the Gang) is 69. Actor Charles Shaughnessy is 65. Actor Ed Amatrudo is 64. Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is 63. Jazz musician Steve Wilson is 59. Country singer Travis Tritt is 57. Actress Julie Warner is 55. Country singer Danni Leigh is 50. Actress Sharon Case is 49. Actor Jason George is 48. Actress Amber Valletta is 46. Actor-producer Charlie Day is 44. Rock singer Chad Wolf (Carolina Liar) is 44. Actor A.J. Buckley is 43. Rock musician Richard On (O.A.R.) is 41. Actress Ziyi Zhang is 41. Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Irina Slutskaya is 41. Actor Tom Hiddleston is 39. Actor David Gallagher is 35. Actor Michael B. Jordan is 33. Actress Rose Leslie is 33. Actress Marina Malota is 32. Actress Camille Winbush is 30. Actor Jimmy Bennett is 24. Actor Evan Roe (TV: "Madam Secretary") is 20.
