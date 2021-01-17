Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Jan. 17

Today’s Birthday (01/17/21). Extra profits line your pockets this year. Find new markets with disciplined attention. Complete old projects and prepare this winter. Navigate big changes this summer, motivating a flowering of your health, vitality and labors. An epiphany inspires new possibilities next winter. Reap the abundant fruit.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting stronger. It’s a good time for important conversations. Link minds and discover essential truths. Postpone travel or risk. Talk about what you want.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Completion leads to new beginnings. Intellect and intuition agree. Peace and quiet soothe your spirit. Put away what’s done to clear space for what’s ahead.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Creative negotiations win big. Provide leadership. Your friends are there for you. Make sure that what you build is solid. Reconnect with your community.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Your professional status is on the rise. Adapt to challenges. You’re creative and efficient. Avoid business travel, risk or expense. The best path becomes clear.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Extend your area of influence. You’re gaining points with someone you admire. Get into an expansion phase. Explore and investigate new territory.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your empathy calms another’s anxiety. Share a sense of solidarity with your partner. Reinforce basic support structures. Romance and partnership grow naturally. Collaborate.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take a refreshing pause. Physical action gets satisfying results; balance a busy work schedule with healthy practices, good food and extra rest. Relax.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your charm is captivating. Show respect and gain love. Learn from loved ones, especially from young people. Have fun. Share a romantic delight.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make domestic upgrades that support family comfort and peace. Discover hidden treasures at home while cleaning and organizing. Cooking satisfies. Serve something delicious.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect and communicate. Share resources and solutions. Network with your wider circles. Fortune favors dedicated action for creative projects. Manage deadlines and expectations.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Completion leads to profits. Tap a secret source. Energize a lucrative effort and get farther than expected. Polish the presentation. Attention to details pays off.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Relax and enjoy it. You’re gaining respect, confidence and personal power. Completion of a project leads to new status. Gain new understanding. Savor an accomplishment.
Notable birthdays: Actor Betty White is 99. Former FCC chairman Newton N. Minow is 95. Actor James Earl Jones is 90. Talk show host Maury Povich is 82. Pop singer Chris Montez is 79. R&B singer William Hart (The Delfonics) is 76. Actor Joanna David is 74. Actor Jane Elliot is 74. Rock musician Mick Taylor is 73. R&B singer Sheila Hutchinson (The Emotions) is 68. Singer Steve Earle is 66. Singer Paul Young is 65. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 64. Singer Susanna Hoffs (The Bangles) is 62. Movie director-screenwriter Brian Helgeland is 60. Actor-comedian Jim Carrey is 59. Actor Denis O’Hare is 59. Former first lady Michelle Obama is 57. Actor Joshua Malina is 55. Singer Shabba Ranks is 55. Actor Naveen Andrews is 52. Electronic music DJ Tiesto is 52. Rapper Kid Rock is 50. Actor Freddy Rodriguez is 46. Actor-writer Leigh Whannel is 44. Actor-singer Zooey Deschanel is 41. Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 41. Singer Ray J is 40. Actor Diogo Morgado is 40. Country singer Amanda Wilkinson is 39. Former NBA player Dwyane Wade is 39. Actor Ryan Gage is 38. DJ-singer Calvin Harris is 37. Folk-rock musician Jeremiah Fraites is 35. Actor Jonathan Keltz is 33. Actor Kelly Marie Tran (Film: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) is 32. Actor Kathrine Herzer is 24.