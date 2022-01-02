Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Jan. 2

Today’s Birthday (01/02/22). Good fortune grows this year. Build on strong foundations with steady discipline for maximum gain. Winter epiphanies and brilliant plans lead to flowering spring romance. Adapt around team changes this summer, strengthening and bonding for a shared prize next autumn. Catch a lucrative surge.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — This Capricorn New Moon illuminates professional opportunities. Develop projects from idea to reality over two weeks. Pursue exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities arise after this Capricorn New Moon. The next two-week phase favors study, investigation and exploration. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and discoveries.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative two-week phase dawns with the Capricorn New Moon. Launch profitable initiatives together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration flowers. Your partnership blossoms with the Capricorn New Moon. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots over the next two weeks. Begin another chapter together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Energize your physical moves. The Capricorn New Moon tonight initiates two weeks of growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice makes perfect.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy yourself. Stir up some romance. The Capricorn New Moon tonight initiates a two-week family, fun and passion phase. Get creative. It’s all for love.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Realize domestic visions. Make long-desired upgrades over a two-week New Moon phase. Get creative. Improve the beauty and functionality of your home. Nurture your family.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creative projects flower over two weeks. Profit through communication. Write your story. Possibilities spark in conversation under the Capricorn New Moon. Express, share and connect.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Begin a lucrative Capricorn New Moon phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity. Strengthen financial foundations for growth. Rake in and preserve a healthy harvest.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Pursue personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills over the next two weeks, with the New Moon in your sign. Shine your light.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of the Capricorn New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a two-week creative, imaginative and organizational phase.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. This Capricorn New Moon phase benefits team efforts. Grow through friendships, social networks and community participation.

Notable birthdays: Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert is 80. TV host Jack Hanna is 75. Actor Wendy Phillips is 70. Actor Cynthia Sikes is 68. Actor Gabrielle Carteris is 61. Movie director Todd Haynes is 61. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher David Cone is 59. Baseball Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez is 59. Actor Tia Carrere is 55. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 54. Model Christy Turlington is 53. Actor Taye Diggs is 51. Actor Renée Elise Goldsberry is 51. Rock singer Doug Robb (Hoobastank) is 47. Actor Dax Shepard is 47. Actor Paz Vega is 46. Ballroom dancer Karina Smirnoff (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 44. Rock musician Jerry DePizzo Jr. (O.A.R.) is 43. R&B singer Kelton Kessee (IMX) is 41.

