Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Jan. 24

Today’s Birthday (01/24/21). Go for your heart’s desire this year. Realize personal dreams with dedication, patience and heart. Winter virtual social connections lead to new team directions next summer, followed by a fun romantic phase. Toast and celebrate together next winter. Discover renewed personal strength, courage and confidence.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Fantasies can dissipate and dissolve. Disciplined efforts with a creative project yield satisfying results. Discuss concrete goals and coordinate action. Write, edit and communicate.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Lucrative possibilities require practical moves. Don’t get sidetracked. Ask for what you’ve been promised. Negotiate terms and agreements. Focus on the money trail.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Stay in action, despite doubt or worries. Fortune favors disciplined advances on a personal project. Go for practical priorities and concrete results. Let fantasies evaporate.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Illusions fade with the light of day. Postpone travel, risk or expense. Private introspection provides a gift. Slow down and contemplate. Enjoy peace and privacy.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with friends and allies. Share support to keep your community healthy and strong. Together, help the ones with least. Compassion is a gift.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re attracting the attention of someone professionally influential. Prepare materials and consider what you’d like. The impossible seems accessible. Use what you’ve learned.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Find creative outlets for an adventurous mood. Expand territory in another direction. Study and follow fascinating threads. Learn valuable skills. Make new connections.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Keep taking profitable action. Monitor conditions to discover underlying facts. A lack of joint funds would threaten plans. Collaboration yields lasting benefits.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Compromise for shared gain. Coordinate moves for greater results. Leave nothing to chance. Communicate and collaborate for growing strength. You have your partner’s back.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Get your body moving. Prioritize your work and health. Distraction abounds. Focus on one step after another. Minimize risk or wasted energy. You’re growing stronger.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Relax with someone fun. Connect at a deeper level through shared experience. Enjoy a mutual attraction. Savor simple pleasures and games. Share your heart.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Home improvement projects provide lasting benefit. Collaborate for shared family gain. Prioritize practicalities with repairs and upgrades. Beautify your surroundings. Connect around familiar comforts.
Notable birthdays: Cajun musician Doug Kershaw is 85. Singer-songwriter Ray Stevens is 82. Singer-songwriter Neil Diamond is 80. Singer Aaron Neville is 80. Actor Michael Ontkean is 75. Actor Daniel Auteuil is 71. Country singer-songwriter Becky Hobbs is 71. Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is 70. South Korean President Moon Jae-in is 68. Actor William Allen Young is 67. Bandleader-musician Jools Holland is 63. Actor Nastassja Kinski is 60. R&B singer Theo Peoples is 60. Country musician Keech Rainwater (Lonestar) is 58. Comedian Phil LaMarr is 54. Olympic gold medal gymnast Mary Lou Retton is 53. R&B singer Sleepy Brown (Society of Soul) is 51. Actor Matthew Lillard is 51. Actor Merrilee McCommas is 50. Blues/rock singer Beth Hart is 49. Actor Ed Helms is 47. Actor Mark Hildreth is 43. Actor Christina Moses is 43. Actor Tatyana Ali is 42. Actor Carrie Coon is 40. Actor Daveed Diggs is 39. Actor Justin Baldoni is 37. Actor Mischa Barton is 35.