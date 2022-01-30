Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Jan. 30

Today’s Birthday (01/30/22). Follow personal dreams this year. Realize bold visions with discipline and consistent action. Reconnect with your friends, allies and community this winter, before a sweet springtime home and family phase. Making professional changes this summer sparks valuable autumn career accomplishments. Go for the gold.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Disciplined coordination realizes a professional possibility. Reinforce basic structures. Avoid expensive pitfalls. Fortune favors a heartfelt push. Realize dreamy results with words and actions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Patiently conserve resources. Delays or breakdowns could affect shared accounts. Conditions and expectations are changing. Follow rules carefully. Determination, persistence and communication win.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Delays or breakdowns could affect shared accounts. Patiently conserve resources. Conditions and expectations are changing. Follow rules carefully. Determination, persistence and communication win.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Discuss passions and possibilities. Advance a collaborative venture to new levels. Adapt around challenges. Share deepened connection and purpose. Your partnership is growing stronger.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Physical activity energizes you. Things could seem chaotic. Avoid distractions and huge productivity is possible. Prioritize health, work and vitality. Eat and rest well.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Someone attractive brightens the scenery. You and another are bonded by a shared dream. Relax and discuss possibilities. Enjoy a sweet connection.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Family comes first. Nurture each other around a change. Domestic improvements satisfy. Boost morale with fresh color and delicious flavors. Flowers bring sunshine indoors.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Capture brilliant ideas onto paper or digital files. Practice creative skills and develop interesting thoughts. Chaos and distraction abound. Note possibilities and potential solutions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities abound. Delays could distract. Conserve resources by simplifying. Keep equipment repaired. Maintain financial momentum with focused attention. Keep multiple balls in play.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Align words, actions and heart for a personal possibility. Discuss dreams and passions. Stay patient with confusion or chaos. Realize intentions with steady focus.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Find a peaceful spot behind closed doors. Reduce external stimulus. Practice soothing rituals. Rest and recharge. Adapt plans to realize an inspiring possibility.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Teamwork can accomplish miracles. Pull together for a common cause. Adapt around a social challenge. New facts dispel old fears. Connect and collaborate with friends.

Notable birthdays: Actor Gene Hackman is 92. Actor Vanessa Redgrave is 85. Country singer Jeanne Pruett is 85. Chess grandmaster Boris Spassky is 85. Country singer Norma Jean is 84. Former Vice President Dick Cheney is 81. R&B musician William King (The Commodores) is 73. Singer Phil Collins is 71. Actor Charles S. Dutton is 71. World Golf Hall of Famer Curtis Strange is 67. Actor Ann Dowd is 66. Actor-comedian Brett Butler is 64. Singer Jody Watley is 63. Actor-filmmaker Dexter Scott King is 61. The King of Jordan, Abdullah II, is 60. Actor Wayne Wilderson (TV: “Veep”) is 56. Actor Norbert Leo Butz is 55.

