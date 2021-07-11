Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, July 11

Today’s Birthday (07/11/21). Profit through partnership this year. Consistent teamwork builds strong shared financial foundations. A transformational and insightful summertime develops into an autumn of social change. Healthy practices build strength and vitality this winter, empowering your team to satisfying wins next spring. Together, you’re invincible.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re good at solving domestic problems, with Mercury in Cancer for several weeks. Go from theoretical to practical. Have fun at home and with family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Network and connect from your home base. Your communications and networking skills shine, with Mercury in Cancer. Study, research and write your views.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Communication leads to profits. You can make a bundle over the next two weeks, with Mercury in Cancer. Work smarter and earn more.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative ventures entice. For about two weeks, with Mercury in your sign, speak your intentions. Share dreams and visions. Discuss personal aims and ambitions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Nurture yourself. Allow more time for contemplation. Keep a dream journal. Finish up old business. Decide what you want. Make long-term plans. Recharge.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Team communications flow smoothly, with Mercury in Cancer. Community activities and meetings go well. Confer with friends and allies. Network, socialize and share resources.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional creativity flowers over about two weeks, with Mercury in Cancer. Use cleverness and wit to advance your career. Discuss what you want.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — You can learn what’s needed professionally. Expand territory over about two weeks, with Mercury in Cancer. Study the situation. Discuss plans and objectives.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Make profitable connections. Work out the numbers together. Collaborate for shared gain, with Mercury in Cancer. The next two weeks can get lucrative.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Brainstorm profitable possibilities with your partner. Compromise and collaboration flow easier, with Mercury in Cancer for about two weeks. It could get romantic.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration is your superpower. Communication benefits your work, fitness and health, with Mercury in Cancer. Grow with support from mentors, teachers and coaches.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Walk with someone dear. You’re especially charming and persuasive, with Mercury in Cancer. It’s easier to express affection. Talk about what you love.
Notable birthdays: Actor Susan Seaforth Hayes is 78. Singer Jeff Hanna (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 74. Ventriloquist-actor Jay Johnson is 72. Actor Bruce McGill is 71. Actor Stephen Lang is 69. Actor Mindy Sterling is 68. Actor Sela Ward is 65. Reggae singer Michael Rose (Black Uhuru) is 64. Singer Peter Murphy is 64. Actor Mark Lester is 63. Jazz musician Kirk Whalum is 63. Singer Suzanne Vega is 62. Rock guitarist Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) is 62. Actor Lisa Rinna is 58. Rock musician Scott Shriner (Weezer) is 56. Actor Debbe Dunning is 55. Actor Greg Grunberg is 55. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin is 54. Actor Justin Chambers is 51. Actor Leisha Hailey is 50. Actor Michael Rosenbaum is 49. Pop-rock singer Andrew Bird is 48. Country singer Scotty Emerick is 48. Rapper Lil’ Kim is 47.