Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, July 19

Today’s Birthday (07/19/20). Together, you’re invincible this year. Partnership with coordinated teamwork wins. Learn unexpected new tricks. Self-discovery illuminates the summer, leading to a positive change for you and your partner. A quiet, introspective winter nurtures your health and work for new energy. Support each other.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Talk with family about the domestic changes you’d love to see. Dreamy results are possible. Review plans and research options in detail.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Reach out to reinforce connections and communication channels. Share news, resources and information. Help others find each other. Participate in a larger conversation.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Brilliant ideas lead to lucrative opportunities. Get creative. Provide products and services that fill a niche demand. Share and coordinate distribution of resources.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re the star for the next phase. The spotlight shines your way; take advantage to promote a personal cause. Find easy ways to amplify your contribution.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take the high road. Restore integrity where missing. Recharge before attempting to take care of everyone. Peace and tranquility restores. Enjoy special rituals.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Friends benefit your heart and health. Support each other. Participate with a community effort, especially if you’re feeling alone. Love makes the world go around.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your work is gaining respect. Investigate a career opportunity and imagine the potential. A dreamy assignment offers exciting connections. Smile and respond in the affirmative.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Consider cultural views outside of your own. Try on new ideas and ways of thinking. Learn through exploration and investigation. Study to expand your horizons.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Resources are available for shared ventures. It may require applications, paperwork and dedication. Stay in communication and cooperate for common gain. Profit through collaboration.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Find thoughtful ways to let your partner know how much you care. Provide support. Small gestures go a long way. Weave romance from thin air.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Get moving! Physical action gets results. Exercise clears your head and keeps your body energized. You’re growing stronger. Keep practicing for strength and endurance.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Love, art and beauty provide soul food. Creativity and inventiveness arise from curiosity or necessity. Enjoy games, sports and hobbies, romance and family fun.
Notable birthdays: Actress Helen Gallagher is 94. Country singer Sue Thompson is 94. Singer Vikki Carr is 80. Blues singer-musician Little Freddie King is 80. Country singer-musician Commander Cody is 76. Actor George Dzundza is 75. Rock singer-musician Alan Gorrie (Average White Band) is 74. International Tennis Hall of Famer Ilie Nastase is 74. Rock musician Brian May is 73. Rock musician Bernie Leadon is 73. Actress Beverly Archer is 72. Movie director Abel Ferrara is 69. Actor Peter Barton is 64. Rock musician Kevin Haskins (Love and Rockets; Bauhaus) is 60. Movie director Atom Egoyan is 60. Actor Campbell Scott is 59. Actor Anthony Edwards is 58. Country singer Kelly Shiver is 57. Actress Clea Lewis is 55. Percusssionist Evelyn Glennie is 55. Country musician Jeremy Patterson is 50. Classical singer Urs Buhler (Il Divo) is 49. Actor Andrew Kavovit is 49. Rock musician Jason McGerr (Death Cab for Cutie) is 46. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 44. Actress Erin Cummings is 43. TV chef Marcela Valladolid is 42. Actor Chris Sullivan (“This is Us”) is 40. Actor Jared Padalecki is 38. Actor Trai Byers is 37. Actress Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville”) is 36. Actor/comedian Dustin Ybarra is 34. Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence is 30.
