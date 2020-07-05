Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, July 5

Today’s Birthday (07/05/20). Benefits flow through partnership this year. Strategize and coordinate efforts for powerful results. Personal victories this summer lead to a redirection with a partnership. Take time to process transitions this winter, before an energy boost inspires your physical performance. Weave your hearts together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Adapt professional dreams to new circumstances. Handle logistics behind the scenes. Good news comes from far away. Keep your objectives in mind. Take practical action.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Shift the direction of your exploration. You’re learning new tricks to adapt to new situations. Completing a difficult project opens time for something more fun.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — A new phase dawns for a joint financial venture. Adapt long-term plans. Connect and share resources to maintain momentum. Pull together for shared gain.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Shift directions with a collaborative effort. Make promises and keep them. Focus on shared commitments. Let go of the small stuff. Revise routines for efficiency.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Nurture your health, fitness and vitality. Disciplined practices pay off in increased energy. Rest and good food are essential. Pursue a performance dream.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Creativity and romance sparkle. Treat yourself and others with compassion. Adapt to a challenge. Focus on shared interests and commitments. Support each other.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Domestic renovation projects take focus. Adapt systems and infrastructure to support current family needs. Get nostalgic. Share old stories and photos. Upgrade your space.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Your influence is rising. Pursue new creative directions. You can do more than you thought. An opportunity is worth pursuing. The dynamics are changing.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You can generate the resources you need. Things may be different than they were before. Make an idealistic commitment. Pursue lucrative new possibilities.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — The Full Moon Eclipse in your sign shines on a new personal road. Try a different power tactic. Polish your presentation. Discover wisdom and compassion.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Imagine how you’d love things to be. What can you impact? Schedule strategic actions. Adapt plans for new conditions. Hold rituals. Howl at the moon.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — There’s a clear social line of demarcation. Things were one way, before. Now it’s completely different. Strengthen old bonds and connections, and make new ones.
Notable birthdays: Singer-musician Robbie Robertson is 77. Julie Nixon Eisenhower is 72. Rock star Huey Lewis is 70. Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Rich “Goose” Gossage is 69. Country musician Charles Ventre is 68. Singer-songwriter Marc Cohn is 61. Actor John Marshall Jones is 58. Actor Dorien Wilson is 58. Actress Edie Falco is 57. Actress Jillian Armenante is 56. Actress Kathryn Erbe is 55. Actor Michael Stuhlbarg is 52. Country musician Brent Flynn (Flynnville Train) is 51. Rapper RZA is 51. Rhythm and blues singer Joe is 47. Rock musician Bengt Lagerberg (The Cardigans) is 47. Actor Dale Godboldo is 45. Rapper Bizarre is 44. Rapper Royce da 5′9″ is 43. Rock singer Jason Wade (Lifehouse) is 40. Actor Ryan Hansen is 39. Country musician Dave Haywood (Lady A) is 38. Rock musician Nick O’Malley (Arctic Monkeys) is 35. Actor Jason Dolley is 29. California Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is 26.
