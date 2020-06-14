Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, June 14

Today’s Birthday (06/14/20). Fortune favors collaboration this year. Consistent practice grows your skills and capacities. Make a change with your partner, to take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Redirecting a shared financial venture this summer motivates new personal priorities and an exciting fun and romance phase. Amplify your love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Focus on personal priorities. Avoid taking on new responsibilities until existing deadlines are past. Ignore rumors and gossip. Introspection provides insight. Consider what you want.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Minimize risks and lay low. Intellect and intuition agree. Avoid chaos, controversy or chatter. Wait for better conditions to socialize. Enjoy private rituals.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Group communication or technical breakdowns could slow the action. You’re creative and efficient. Align logic with emotion. Help others to see the big picture.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional matters require your attention. Talk is cheap. Don’t believe everything you hear. Reserve judgment. Misinformation flows like water. Take care of business.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Study the road ahead. Transportation and communication barriers cause delays. Make travel plans and study plans later. Wait for better conditions. You’re learning.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Financial restraint is advised. Avoid controversial moves with shared accounts. The potential for mistakes is high. Research purchases for best value. Keep contributing.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Miscommunications could interrupt your collaboration. Keep things as simple as possible. Keep your patience. You’re learning and teaching simultaneously. Support each other to adapt.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Privately maintain health and fitness routines, despite challenges. Good food, rest and exercise energize you. Prioritize healthy practices and activities. Nurture your physical wellness.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Avoid assumptions or automatic reactions, especially with those you love. Tempers could flare into a stupid argument. Relax and listen before responding. Take it easy.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Handle domestic disagreements with diplomacy. Choose your battles; some are better ignored. Avoid risky propositions. Provide support when requested. Listen and learn.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Provocation abounds. Lead by example. Provide clear, simple messages. Avoid automatic reactions and regrettable outbursts. Cool down before responding. Tightly edit and reduce.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Postpone important financial conversations for better conditions, as misunderstandings spark easily. Keep a respectful tone as you investigate. Focus to maintain positive cash flow.
Thought for Today: "It is the flag just as much of the man who was naturalized yesterday as of the men whose people have been here many generations." — Henry Cabot Lodge, U.S. senator and historian (1850-1924).
Notable birthdays: Actress Marla Gibbs is 89. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., is 81. Country-rock musician Spooner Oldham is 77. Rock singer Rod Argent (The Zombies; Argent) is 75. President Donald Trump is 74. Singer Janet Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 74. Rock musician Barry Melton is 73. Rock musician Alan White (Yes) is 71. Actor Eddie Mekka is 68. Actor Will Patton is 66. Olympic gold medal speed skater Eric Heiden is 62. Jazz musician Marcus Miller is 61. Singer Boy George is 59. Rock musician Chris DeGarmo is 57. Actress Traylor Howard is 54. Actress Yasmine Bleeth is 52. Actor Faizon Love is 52. Actor Stephen Wallem is 52. International Tennis Hall of Famer Steffi Graf is 51. Actor Sullivan Stapleton is 43. Screenwriter Diablo Cody is 42. Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor is 38. Actor Torrance Coombs is 37. Actor J.R. Martinez is 37. Actor-singer Kevin McHale is 32. Actress Lucy Hale is 31. Pop singer Jesy Nelson (Little Mix) is 29. Country singer Joel Crouse is 28. Actor Daryl Sabara is 28.
