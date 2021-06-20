Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, June 20

Today’s Birthday (06/20/21). Family fortunes can grow this year. Steadily build through coordinated collaboration. Summer dreaming inspires plans for a new direction with autumn social connections. Breakthroughs with health, vitality and work next winter lead to flowering springtime fun with friends. Together, you’re strengthening your house.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Your domestic agenda takes precedence, with the Sun in Cancer. Stay close to home this month. Raise the comfort level. Nurture yourself and family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate. Creative communications make a difference. The next month favors connection, networking and sharing. Engage in conversation and partnership under the Cancer Sun.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Don’t push beyond limitations. Plan your moves in advance. Launch and grow lucrative projects over the next month. Strategize for prosperity. Nurture your garden.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Relax into love, romance and fun. You’re stronger this month, with the Sun in your sign. Make the most of it. You’re clear what’s most important.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Settle into your comfortable nest for a peaceful month. Finish old business. Work from behind the scenes. Savor domestic privacy. Meditate on possibilities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Reach out to your network of friends and allies. Teamwork scores satisfying wins this month. Discuss the results you want to create. Social connections provide solutions.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get into a profitable groove. Provide excellent results and demand rises. Advance your career and status over the next month under the Cancer Sun.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Consider personal dreams and ambitions. Explore, study and learn in those arenas. The personal connection draws you deeper. Investigate your direction over the next month.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Rest and consider what’s next. Strategize together to share talents and grow resources. This month with the Sun in Cancer favors rising family fortunes.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Social connection feeds your spirit. Water your relationships with love. Compromise, negotiate, and collaborate for common gain. Partnership especially flowers this month. Come together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Balancing work and health requires finesse over the next month. Practice physical routines to grow strength, energy and endurance. Go for the gold.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Get adventurous with your exploration. Focus on fun, passion projects and romance over the next month. Grow what you love and feed your heart.
Notable birthdays: Actor Bonnie Bartlett is 92. Actor James Tolkan is 90. Movie director Stephen Frears is 80. Singer-songwriter Brian Wilson is 79. Actor John McCook is 77. Singer Anne Murray is 76. TV personality Bob Vila is 75. Musician Andre Watts is 75. Actor Candy Clark is 74. Producer Tina Sinatra is 73. R&B singer Lionel Richie is 72. Actor John Goodman is 69. Rock musician Michael Anthony is 67. Pop musician John Taylor is 61. Rock musician Mark degli Antoni is 59. Christian rock musician Jerome Fontamillas (Switchfoot) is 54. Actor Nicole Kidman is 54. Country/bluegrass singer-musician Dan Tyminski is 54. Movie director Robert Rodriguez is 53. Actor Peter Paige is 52. Actor Josh Lucas is 50. Rock musician Jeordie White (AKA Twiggy Ramirez) is 50. Rock singer Chino Moreno (Deftones) is 48.