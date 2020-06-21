Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, June 21

Notable birthdays: Composer Lalo Schifrin is 88. Actor Bernie Kopell is 87. Actor Monte Markham is 85. Songwriter Don Black is 82. Actress Mariette Hartley is 80. Comedian Joe Flaherty is 79. Rock singer-musician Ray Davies (The Kinks) is 76. Actress Meredith Baxter is 73. Actor Michael Gross is 73. Rock musician Joe Molland (Badfinger) is 73. Rock musician Don Airey (Deep Purple) is 72. Rock musician Joey Kramer (Aerosmith) is 70. Rock musician Nils Lofgren is 69. Actress Robyn Douglass is 68. Actor Leigh McCloskey is 65. Cartoonist Berke Breathed is 63. Actor Josh Pais is 62. Country singer Kathy Mattea is 61. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is 60. Actor Marc Copage is 58. Actress Sammi Davis is 56. Actor Doug Savant is 56. Country musician Porter Howell is 56. Actor Michael Dolan is 55. Writer-director Lana Wachowski is 55. Actress Carrie Preston is 53. Actress Paula Irvine is 52. Rapper/producer Pete Rock is 50. Country singer Allison Moorer is 48. Actress Juliette Lewis is 47. Actress Maggie Siff is 46. Musician Justin Cary is 45. Rock musician Mike Einziger (Incubus) is 44. Actor Chris Pratt is 41. Rock singer Brandon Flowers is 39. Britain's Prince William is 38. Actor Jussie Smollett is 38. Actor Benjamin Walker is 38. Actor Michael Malarkey is 37. Pop singer Kris Allen (TV: "American Idol") is 35. Pop/rock singer Lana Del Rey is 35. Actor Jascha Washington is 31. Country musician Chandler Baldwin (LANCO) is 28. Pop singer Rebecca Black is 23.