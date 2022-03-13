Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, March 13

Today’s Birthday (03/13/22). Plan and envision bold possibilities this year. Realize dreams through organized, consistent efforts. Springtime awakens your creative muses. Expect the unexpected with summer explorations, before investigations reveal unimagined treasures next autumn. Adapt communications around changes next winter. Listen to your heart and soul.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Make time for fun. Enjoy yourself with simple pleasures and comfortable people. Don’t get too complicated. Take a walk somewhere beautiful.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Focus on domestic matters. Improve spaces with simple tweaks. Clean, sort and organize. Arrange things in a more harmonious way. There’s no place like home.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You can learn what you need to know. Revise text carefully before submitting. Don’t react without thinking. Get feedback from an expert friend.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Prepare bids and estimates. Research comparable products for best value with an upcoming purchase. Anticipate delays or complications. Make sure basics are covered.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take time for yourself with kindness and care. Relax and enjoy your own diversions. Let go of worries and self-doubt. Talk about dreams and feelings.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — You’d rather stay in than going out. Organize and plan. Look back for insight on the road ahead. Notice dreams and intuition.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Refine your team strategy. Listen to crazy schemes. Appearances can be deceiving. You can accomplish shared goals, with patience and a sense of humor.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Professional possibilities abound. Everything seems possible. Don’t forge ahead blindly. Reinforce foundations. Watch your step to avoid pitfalls. Study options and potential.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Advance an educational investigation. Dream big. Imagine and envision potential explorations. Anticipate changes. Allow extra time for complications. Resolve details before launching.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Monitor shared finances to maintain positive cash flow. Together, you can get what you need. Research purchases carefully. You’re building for the future.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Romantic ideals and fantasies could appear within reach. Keep an open mind and heart. Discuss possibilities with your partner and see what arises.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your work demand may be high. Slow to avoid accidents or mistakes. Physical efforts can realize a dream. Conditions favor advancing. Strive for balance.

Notable birthdays: Jazz musician Roy Haynes is 97. Songwriter Mike Stoller is 89. Singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka is 83. R&B/gospel singer Candi Staton is 82. Opera singer Julia Migenes is 73. Actor William H. Macy is 72. Comedian Robin Duke is 68. Actor Dana Delany is 66. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., is 65. Rock musician Adam Clayton (U2) is 62. Jazz musician Terence Blanchard is 60. Actor Christopher Collet is 54. Rock musician Matt McDonough (Mudvayne) is 53. Actor Annabeth Gish is 51. Actor Tracy Wells is 51. Rapper-actor Common is 50. Rapper Khujo (Goodie Mob, The Lumberjacks) is 50. Singer Glenn Lewis is 47. Actor Danny Masterson is 46. Actor Noel Fisher is 38. Singers Natalie and Nicole Albino (Nina Sky) are 38. Actor Emile Hirsch is 37. U.S. Olympic gold medal skier Mikaela Shiffrin is 27. Tennis star Coco Gauff is 18.

