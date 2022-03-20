Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, March 20

Today’s Birthday (03/20/22). Fortune flows through friends this year. Diligent teamwork and collaboration win prizes. Hit the jackpot with springtime income, and save it for unexpected family expenses this summer. A lucrative autumn surge benefits shared accounts, helping with winter’s personal financial challenges. Connect and share to grow.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Begin an intense action phase. You’re coming into your own, with the Sun in your sign. Achieve personal objectives. You’re in your element this month.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to get farther. Complete old projects this month, with the Sun in Aries. Solitude and meditation inspire. Indulge nostalgia. Clear space for what’s next.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork empowers a four-week social phase, with the Sun in Aries. It’s an excellent month for community activities, volunteering and accomplishing shared prizes.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Love is the secret ingredient. Gain respect and authority, with the Sun in Aries for a month. Passion energizes your career, status and influence.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin a month-long learning phase. Valuable new tricks serve you well. Indulge your curiosity, with the Sun in Aries. Get obsessed with fascinating studies.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re building something valuable together. Share support with your partner over the next month, with the Sun in Aries. Invest for long-term growth.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Negotiate a lucrative plan. Coordinate your next adventure. Partnerships grow stronger this month, with the Sun in Aries. Work together and magnify possibilities exponentially.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Nurture yourself. The Aries Sun this month favors your physical health, fitness and work. Practice and grow stronger. Develop skills, capacities and endurance.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with someone sweet. You’re especially lucky in love this month, with the Sun in Aries. Share a mutual attraction. Deepen a romance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Invite friends to your place. Focus on home improvement this month, with the Sun in Aries. Domestic improvements offer lasting benefits. Enjoy your garden.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Concentrate on studies, writing and research under the Aries Sun. Satiate your curiosity. Indulge a passion for learning. Share discoveries. Express enthusiasm and inspire someone.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Explore options and possibilities. It’s easier to make money, with the Sun in Aries this month. Monitor cash flow. Divert some into savings.

Notable birthdays: Actor Hal Linden is 91. Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is 83. Country singer Don Edwards is 83. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Pat Riley is 77. Country singer-musician Ranger Doug (Riders in the Sky) is 76. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr is 74. Blues singer-musician Marcia Ball is 73. Rock musician Carl Palmer (Emerson, Lake and Palmer) is 72. Rock musician Jimmie Vaughan is 71. Actor Amy Aquino is 65. Movie director Spike Lee is 65. Actor Theresa Russell is 65. Actor Vanessa Bell Calloway is 65. Actor Holly Hunter is 64. Rock musician Slim Jim Phantom (The Stray Cats) is 61. Actor-model-designer Kathy Ireland is 59. Actor David Thewlis is 59. Rock musician Adrian Oxaal (James) is 57. Actor Jessica Lundy is 56.

