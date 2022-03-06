Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, March 6

Today’s Birthday (03/06/22). Prepare to realize dreams this year. Regular routines and private productivity strengthen support structures. Tap into buzzing springtime creativity. Find solutions for summer travel and study challenges. Autumn explorations reveal incredible treasures, before you adapt to autumn changes with creative communications. Imagine, invent and plot your course.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Get out in public. Social activities benefit your career. You’re especially popular for the next month, with Venus in Aquarius. Group participation produces satisfying results.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger. Take charge this month, with Venus in Aquarius. Advance your career toward passions, skills and interests. Develop an exciting opportunity.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Explore uncharted terrain. Embark on an investigation or adventure this month, with Venus in Aquarius. Expand an educational project. Write your discoveries.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Find a sweet deal now that Venus is in Aquarius. The next month is good for making money. Coordinate tasks and collaborate for shared gain.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Partnerships flower for the next month, with Venus in Aquarius. Compromise naturally. Share beauty and love. Rely on each other. Charm and be charmed.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Put love into your work, with Venus in Aquarius for a month. Physical efforts generate beautiful results. Energize healthy practices and they energize you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Artistic efforts sparkle. You’re especially lucky in love over the next month, with Venus in Aquarius. Practice skills, talents and hobbies. Create romance and fun.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Beautify your surroundings, with Venus in Aquarius. Focus on home and family over the next month. Feed your garden with loving care.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Listen to your heart. Learn voraciously this month, with Venus in Aquarius. You’re especially clever and creative with communications. Write, record and express yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Begin a lucrative phase this month, with Venus in Aquarius. Put love into your work and demand rises. Develop profitable projects to the next level.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Home recharges you. You’re especially beautiful, with Venus in your sign for a month. Your charm and charisma shine. Step onstage and smile.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Write, edit and organize your thoughts. Rest, recharge and make plans over the next month, with Venus in Aquarius. Imagine and plot beautiful outcomes.

Notable birthdays: Former FBI and CIA director William Webster is 98. Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan is 96. Dancer-actor Carmen de Lavallade is 91. Former Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova is 85. Former Sen. Christopher “Kit” Bond, R-Mo., is 83. Actor-writer Joanna Miles is 82. Actor Ben Murphy is 80. Opera singer Dame Kiri Te Kanawa is 78. Rock musician Hugh Grundy (The Zombies) is 77. Rock singer-musician David Gilmour (Pink Floyd) is 76. Actor Anna Maria Horsford is 75. Actor-director Rob Reiner is 75. Singer Kiki Dee is 75. TV consumer reporter John Stossel is 75. Composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz is 74. Rock singer-musician Phil Alvin (The Blasters) is 69. Sports correspondent Armen Keteyian is 69. Actor Tom Arnold is 63. Actor D.L. Hughley is 59. Country songwriter Skip Ewing is 58. Actor Shuler Hensley is 55.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0