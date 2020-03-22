Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, March 22

Today's Birthday (03/22/20). Spotlights illuminate your professional talents this year. Support your team for optimal performance. Make a brilliant career move before resolving a family challenge. Summer itineraries could shift before domestic comforts recharge. Edit and revise creative work next winter, before an exploration tempts. Push your own boundaries.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- A long shot could pay off. A friend can get through where you can't. All is not as it appears. Have faith. Envision success.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- You can accomplish miracles together. Set your goals high. Believe it can be done. Have faith and shoulder your load. Show the team your appreciation.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Good news travels fast. Interesting projects abound. Upgrade professional equipment for better service and to catch an opportunity. Discover a lucky break through the grapevine.