Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, March 29

Today's Birthday (03/29/20). Your career rockets this year. Your team is your bedrock; practice together. Celebrate professional victories before home and family calls. Rearrange your summer schedule before a fun domestic phase. Untangle a miscommunication next winter before your education and travels reveal new horizons. Enjoy the ride.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Advance to the next level with a creative project. Ignore fantasies or distractions. Take notes and share practical information. Stay flexible, with open communication channels.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Prioritize practical activities. Put in billable hours. Generate valuable services. Illusions fade and you see the real deal. Keep bringing home the bananas.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 9 -- You're especially confident and powerful. Provide motivation and leadership. Ignore gossip, propaganda or disinformation. Take action for a personal cause. Play your part.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Take time to think. Avoid crowds or expense and hide away somewhere quiet. Review logical facts as well as emotional factors. Adapt plans to breaking news.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Keep your part of a team bargain. Take care of your responsibilities. Misunderstandings and illusions blur your view. Don't worry about the others. Pull your load.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Prepare for a professional test or challenge. Polish your materials and edit carefully. Practice your pitch until it's perfect. Submit your work for review.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Exploration inspires you, whether afar or in your own neighborhood. Monitor changing traffic and conditions. Study and investigate. Discover a jewel hiding in plain sight.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Manage financial decisions. Keep contributing to shared accounts. Handle insurance, taxes or legal affairs. Collaborate with your partner to keep your boat afloat.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Keep your bargain with a partner. Avoid misunderstandings by doing what you said, by when you said. Prioritize practical details and compromise when necessary.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Take practical steps to improve your health and fitness. Stick to basics. Balance good food and rest with physical action that gets your heart pumping.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Get creative with poetry, art or music but don't share unfinished work. Let the flavors simmer before serving. Frame pictures for exhibition. Prepare your heartfelt expression.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Spread the word about upcoming events. Invite participation. Network to get the word out. Ignore gossip, distractions or lies. Listen closely to trusted friends.
Thought for Today: "A ship is safe in harbor, but that's not what ships are for." — William G.T. Shedd, American theologian (1820-1894).
Notable birthdays: Author Judith Guest is 84. Former British Prime Minister Sir John Major is 77. Comedian Eric Idle is 77. Composer Vangelis is 77. Basketball Hall of Famer Walt Frazier is 75. Singer Bobby Kimball (Toto) is 73. Actor Bud Cort is 72. Actor Brendan Gleeson is 65. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Earl Campbell is 65. Actress Marina Sirtis is 65. International Gymnastics Hall of Famer Kurt Thomas is 64. Actor Christopher Lambert is 63. Rock singer Perry Farrell (Porno for Pyros; Jane's Addiction) is 61. Comedian-actress Amy Sedaris is 59. Model Elle Macpherson is 57. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., is 56. Actress Annabella Sciorra is 56. Movie director Michel Hazanavicius is 53. Rock singer-musician John Popper (Blues Traveler) is 53. Actress Lucy Lawless is 52. Country singer Regina Leigh (Regina Regina) is 52. Country singer Brady Seals is 51. Former White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs is 49. CBS News correspondent Lara Logan is 49. Actor Sam Hazeldine is 48. International Tennis Hall of Famer Jennifer Capriati is 44. Actor Chris D'Elia is 40. Rhythm and blues singer PJ Morton is 39. Actress Megan Hilty is 39. Pop singer Kelly Sweet is 32.
