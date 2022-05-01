Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, May 1

Today’s Birthday (05/01/22). Fortune flows through friends and social connections this year. Dedication and determination propel professional successes. Personal epiphanies illuminating this spring come in useful with partnership changes this summer. Autumn collaborations provide partnership and support with a personal challenge next winter. Share and grow together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Put love into your work and demand rises. Follow rules carefully. Compute expenses to maintain positive balances. Patiently persist. Continue to stash the surplus.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Personal dreams appear within reach. Clean messes and restore integrity wherever missing. Consider matters from a higher perspective. Learn from someone you respect.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider things from a wider view. Look for hidden solutions and find them. Reinforce the structural elements of the plan. Clean and organize.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork can realize a common dream. Don’t push someone who’s not ready to move, though. Patiently coordinate. Structures set now have long-term benefit.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Pursue professional goals and objectives. Reinforce basics and foundational elements to advance. Strengthen structures now for lasting value. Follow through and earn your stars.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor the news. Check routes and reservations. Do the homework. Studies and research offer lasting benefits. Don’t skip any steps. Follow rules closely.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate and collaborate with your partner. Manage accounts and administration tasks to keep finances flowing smoothly. Strategize for growth. Prioritize basics. Strengthen support structures.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Patience is golden today. Arguments can spark easily. Keep your temper and things can get dreamy. Find a mess and clean it. Strengthen bonds together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Quicken the pace and step lively. Stick to basic moves and build slowly. Practice for mastery. Don’t push beyond physical limitations. Reinforce foundational elements.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Get creative. Practice your arts, talents and diversions. Add beauty where it’s missing. Don’t get pushy. Follow instructions carefully. Provide loving care and attention.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize home and family. Handle housework and chores. Make a structural improvement. Don’t try to force things beyond limitations. Clean, organize and beautify.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You can solve a tricky puzzle. Strengthen foundations and basic elements. Follow rules methodically. You’re especially clever. Assemble useful structures for lasting benefit.

Notable birthdays: Singer Judy Collins is 83. Actor Stephen Macht is 80. Singer Rita Coolidge is 77. Pop singer Nick Fortuna (The Buckinghams) is 76. Actor-director Douglas Barr is 73. Actor Dann Florek is 71. Singer-songwriter Ray Parker Jr. is 68. Actor Byron Stewart is 66. Hall of Fame jockey Steve Cauthen is 62. Actor Maia Morgenstern is 60. Actor Scott Coffey is 58. Country singer Wayne Hancock is 57. Actor Charlie Schlatter is 56. Country singer Tim McGraw is 55. Rock musician Johnny Colt is 54. Rock musician D’Arcy Wretzky is 54. Movie director Wes Anderson is 53. Actor Julie Benz is 50. Actor Bailey Chase is 50. Country singer Cory Morrow is 50. Gospel/R&B singer Tina Campbell (Mary Mary) is 48. Actor Darius McCrary is 46.

