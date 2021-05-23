Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, May 23

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Return to what worked before. For five months, with Saturn retrograde, strengthen bonds between partners. Resolve old misunderstandings. Support each other through changes.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Review and revise health practices over five months, with Saturn retrograde. Nurture wellness. Stay flexible around performance. Conditions could seem unstable. Allow time to recharge.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Have patience with romantic aspirations and dreams. The rules change, with Saturn retrograde for five months. Renew a fun old game. Adapt with versatility.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Make domestic repairs and upgrades to adapt for changes. For about five months, with Saturn retrograde, refine and strengthen home infrastructure. Nurture yourself and family.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Indulge in nostalgic retrospection. Edit and revise creative works over five months, with Saturn retrograde. Assess what worked before and adapt for new circumstances.