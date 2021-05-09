Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, May 9

Today’s Birthday (05/09/21). Savor a professional launch this year. Do the homework for strong foundations and career growth. Shift gears with shared investments or finances this spring, before a summer cash flow surge. Get beyond self-doubt next winter to inspire a lucrative collaboration. Blastoff to new heights.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Have faith in your own imagination and capabilities. Your head’s full of ways to make money. Find the silver lining under a dark cloud.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Score a new personal record, despite challenges. Take advantage of unexpected conditions and hidden opportunities. Follow your own drummer. Stretch to grow stronger.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy productive privacy. Organize and sort. Make plans and preparations. Dig for buried treasure. Clean any messes. Savor your favorite relaxing rituals. Rest and recharge.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — All for one and one for all. Share support through challenging times. Find an opportunity to contribute. Accept contribution from others, as well. Practice graceful collaboration.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities could arise from unexpected directions. Avoid risky business. You can power past obstacles or barriers. Get help from your talented team.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Investigate options and possibilities. Consider educational goals and priorities. Focus on what you love about your work and grow that aspect. Keep digging.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Revise budgets and financial plans to adapt around new circumstances. You’re entering a growth phase with shared accounts. Strategize for positive cash flow together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Advance through collaboration. Shared challenges can deepen bonds. Support and be supported. Give and take. Listening is a gift. You’ve got each other’s backs.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Maintain healthy practices to grow strength and endurance. Adapt around obstacles. You can solve a puzzle. Nurture yourself with good food and rest.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize family, fun and romance. Develop a deepening connection. Practice your arts and talents. Creativity flowers and beauty inspires. Share love, enthusiasm and passion.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Nurture your garden for flowering results. Provide sustenance and love. Support growth by providing favorable conditions, encouragement and support. Beauty feeds the spirit.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Your creativity sparks alight. Write, express and share your message. Tap into a bigger conversation and contribute. Network for growing buzz. Share the news.
Notable birthdays: Actor-writer Alan Bennett is 87. Actor and politician Glenda Jackson is 85. Producer-director James L. Brooks is 84. Musician Sonny Curtis (Buddy Holly and the Crickets) is 84. Singer Tommy Roe is 79. Singer-musician Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield and Poco) is 77. Actor Candice Bergen is 75. Pop singer Clint Holmes is 75. Actor Anthony Higgins is 74. Singer Billy Joel is 72. Blues singer-musician Bob Margolin is 72. Rock singer-musician Tom Petersson (Cheap Trick) is 71. Actor Alley Mills is 70. Actor Amy Hill is 68. Actor Wendy Crewson is 65. Actor John Corbett is 60. Singer Dave Gahan (Depeche Mode) is 59. Actor Sonja Sohn is 57.