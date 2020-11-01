Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Nov. 1

Today’s Birthday (11/01/20.) You’re especially creative this year. Disciplined practices build satisfying results. Romantic dreams abound. Shift directions with shared accounts this winter, before a surge in your own income. Navigate slower business next summer, before a collaborative venture takes off. Express what’s in your heart to grow.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Adapt and discover lucrative opportunities. Luck favors sweat equity. Your past work speaks well for you. Go for what you really want. Collaboration is key.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Rely on experience to navigate a personal challenge. An old method may not work in a new situation. Words can get twisted. Observe and discover.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Finish what you’ve begun. Talk doesn’t go as far as action. Quiet productivity satisfies. Review your options and adapt plans to changing circumstances.