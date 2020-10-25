Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Oct. 25

Today’s Birthday (10/25/20). Express, communicate and connect to grow this year. Strengthen networks through steady participation. Shift directions with a financial collaboration this winter, before your own income rises. Summer cash flow delays require adaptation, before your joint venture profits. Create, write and share your story.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Secrets can get revealed. Lay low and allow time to process what’s going on. Consider ways to use what you’re learning. Make plans and preparations.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Get advice from your team. Friends illuminate a wider view. Communicate, network and collaborate. Fascinating possibilities arise in conversation. Make valuable connections.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Try new protocols and methods. Advance a professional project without risking safety or health. Keep costs down. Manage a challenging situation gracefully.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Take an investigation to new levels. The more you dig, the more you discover. Explore the potential as you uncover solutions. Enjoy the adventure.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Reassess financial conditions for shared accounts. Meditate on best options. Friends and family help you make useful connections. Discuss desired results. Collaborate with action.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Calm the concerns of your partner. Listen, first. Let them know they’re heard. Being witnessed provides relief. You don’t need to fix things. Stand together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus for balance. Schedule carefully to both earn money and maintain your physical health and energy. Rest is fundamental. Ask for what you need.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy the game without taking expensive risks. Relax and enjoy simple pleasures. Focus on fun and romance. Create loving connection in your inner circle.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Organize your spaces. Combine two old ideas into a new one. Come up with inventive solutions using things you have. Enjoy the results with family.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Trust, but verify. You’re gaining a deeper understanding. Discuss news and developments. Connect with a wider circle. Motivate and inspire others to participate.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Review numbers to catch any expensive mistakes. Professional communications and negotiations can get lucrative. Stay in touch. Provide excellent service. Productive results can flower.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Revise personal plans and itineraries. Research projects engage and entertain. Study a talent or passion at a deeper level. Investigate roots and shoots.
Notable birthdays: Former American League president Dr. Bobby Brown is 96. Actor Marion Ross is 92. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Knight is 80. Author Anne Tyler is 79. Rock singer Jon Anderson (Yes) is 76. Political strategist James Carville is 76. Singer Taffy Nivert (Starland Vocal Band) is 76. Rock musician Glenn Tipton (Judas Priest) is 73. Actor Brian Kerwin is 71. Actor Mark L. Taylor is 70. Movie director Julian Schnabel is 69. Rock musician Matthias Jabs is 64. Actress Nancy Cartwright (TV: “The Simpsons”) is 63. Country singer Mark Miller (Sawyer Brown) is 62. Rock musician Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers; Chickenfoot) is 59. Actor Tracy Nelson is 57. Actor Michael Boatman is 56. Actor Kevin Michael Richardson is 56. Actor Mathieu Amalric is 55. Singer Speech is 52. Actor-comedian-TV host Samantha Bee is 51. Actor Adam Goldberg is 50. Actor-singer Adam Pascal is 50. Rock musician Ed Robertson (Barenaked Ladies) is 50. Actor Persia White is 50. Country singer Chely Wright is 50. Actor Leslie Grossman is 49. Violinist Midori is 49. Actor Craig Robinson is 49. Actor Michael Weston is 47. Actor Zachary Knighton is 42. Actor Mariana Klaveno is 41. Actor Mehcad Brooks is 40. Actor Ben Gould is 40. Actor Josh Henderson is 39. Rhythm-and-blues singer Young Rome is 39. Pop singer Katy Perry is 36. Rock singer Austin Winkler is 36. Singer Ciara is 35. Actor Krista Marie Yu (TV: “Dr. Ken”) is 32. Actor Rachel Matthews is 27. Actor Conchita Campbell is 25.
