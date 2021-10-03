Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Oct. 3

Today’s Birthday (10/03/21). Love feeds you this year. Creativity flourishes with steady participation and preparation. Autumn winds blow change into joint finances, before winter communications reveal new possibilities. Profitable shared ventures flower next spring, before summer silver hits your personal accounts. Find connections with heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Get moving! Actions get farther than expected. Your work is in demand. Keep your cool as you manage practical details. Communication unlocks a lucky door.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Romantic plans could get complicated. Run a reality check. Use brains rather than brawn. Simplify expectations. Enjoy sweet moments. Have fun with dear ones.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Apply creativity for inventive domestic solutions. Beautify your home and garden; or at least get the laundry done. Actions get satisfying results. Discover a treasure.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Study and research. Catch up on the reading. A solution to an old problem is becoming obvious. Make valuable connections. Share what you’re learning.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Use your wits to increase profits. Work faster and make more. Ask for what you need and get it. Communication activates valuable connections.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — A brilliant idea sparks. Use what you already have. Let people know what you need. Express your feelings aloud. Come to a new understanding.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Discover an underlying truth. Don’t worry ineffectively. Get into peaceful productive mode. Review plans. Complete old tasks. Manage deadlines. Conclude arrangements. Rest and recharge.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Consult and strategize with your team. Articulate what you see possible. Keep your objective in mind. Reiterate priorities. Deepen friendly bonds and connections.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take charge with a professional project. Anticipate changes. Choose reality over fantasy. You can make things happen. Share and connect with expert friends.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Imagine your next adventure. Study and research. Make long-distance connections. Roads previously blocked may be open now. Have backup plans. Do the homework.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Review shared finances. Don’t let a windfall slip through your fingers. Negotiate and budget carefully. Simplify. Invest in quality. Collaborate for common benefit.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Consult together. The two of you see the path you want to follow. Make optimistic plans. Consider each person’s needs. Discuss possibilities and potential.

Notable birthdays: Composer Steve Reich is 85. Rock and roll star Chubby Checker is 80. Actor Alan Rachins is 79. Former Sen. Jeff Bingaman, D-N.M., is 78. Singer Lindsey Buckingham is 72. Jazz musician Ronnie Laws is 71. Blues singer Keb’ Mo’ is 70. Former astronaut Kathryn Sullivan is 70. Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield is 70. Baseball Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley is 67. Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton is 67. Actor Hart Bochner is 65. Actor Peter Frechette is 65. World Golf Hall of Famer Fred Couples is 62. Actor-comedian Greg Proops is 62. Actor Jack Wagner is 62. Actor/musician Marcus Giamatti is 60. Rock musician Tommy Lee is 59. Actor Clive Owen is 57. Actor Janel Moloney is 52. Singer Gwen Stefani (No Doubt) is 52. Pop singer Kevin Richardson is 50.

