Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Oct. 31

Today’s Birthday (10/31/21). Savor domestic joys this year. Renovate and beautify with organization and steady discipline. Making a shift in partnership this autumn leads to new winter profits. Connect with your partner at a deeper level next spring, before personal victories inspire next summer. Prioritize home and family.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Others give you a boost. Secure the ground taken. The tide is in your favor. Keep practicing your moves. Use intuition with timing.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance blossoms, especially with a little push. Children share their wisdom. Integrate someone new into the clan. Quick action gets rewarded. Consider outrageous requests.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re energized to beautify your space. Raise the curb appeal with sweat equity. Nurture your family, pets and garden. Clear clutter. Set the stage for fun.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Words fly from your fingers or lips. Your communication skills are energized. Share your discoveries with a widening circle. Network and chat. Write your masterpiece.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Make an excellent deal. Set financial goals and exceed them. Extra expenses could arise. Energize your positive balance for long-term growth. Count your blessings.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Creative muses sing to you. You’re especially inventive. Imagine how you’d like a personal matter to develop. The energy is rising. Grab a lucky break.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Relax between assignments. Favor privacy over publicity. Organize and plan behind closed doors. Dream up an inspiring idea. Imagine and envision the possibilities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your team lands upon a stroke of genius. You’re smarter together. Apply your hive mind to a tricky situation. Make an unexpected connection.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your creative problem-solving ability is valuable to others. You’re especially productive. Only accept a challenge if it pays well. Gain more than expected.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Relish the excitement of something new. Ask probing questions. Take classes to achieve mastery. A moment of sheer brilliance solves a problem. News travels fast!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Coordinate to raise funding for shared accounts. Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Grab an opportunity and run with it. Share the load and the rewards.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with your partner. Accept a creative challenge. Listen to intuition. Discover the perfect situation. Dance into some romance. Love finds a way.

Notable birthdays: Actor Lee Grant is 96. Former CBS anchorman Dan Rather is 90. Folk singer Tom Paxton is 84. Actor Ron Rifkin is 83. Actor Sally Kirkland is 80. Actor Brian Doyle-Murray is 76. Actor Stephen Rea is 75. Olympic gold medal long-distance runner Frank Shorter is 74. Actor Deidre Hall is 74. TV show host Jane Pauley is 71. Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell is 64. Movie director Peter Jackson is 60. Rock musician Larry Mullen is 60. Actor Dermot Mulroney is 58. Rock musician Mikkey Dee is 58. Rock singer-musician Johnny Marr is 58. Actor Rob Schneider is 58. Country singer Darryl Worley is 57. Actor-comedian Mike O’Malley is 56. Rap musician Adrock is 55. Rap performer Vanilla Ice (aka Rob Van Winkle) is 54. Rock musician Rogers Stevens (Blind Melon) is 52. Rock musician Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance) is 40.

