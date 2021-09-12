Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Sept. 12

Today’s Birthday (09/12/21). You’re especially lucky with health and work this year. Practice with faithful consistency for skills and endurance. Summer’s professional victories inspire autumn investigation and research changes. Home centers family connection this winter, before springtime curiosities invite exploration outward. Strengthen your body, mind and heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Focus on practical educational priorities. Fantasies fade away. Follow rules and instructions carefully. Hidden dangers could arise. Minimize risk while expanding territory.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — A formidable barrier blocks financial advancement with a shared venture. Review reserves and coordinate to manage essentials. Creativity reveals hidden opportunities. Brainstorm for solutions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of favorable conditions to handle practicalities with your partner. Monitor conditions and adjust. Don’t push sensitivities. Treat each other gently.