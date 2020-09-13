Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Sept. 13

Today’s Birthday (09/13/20). Fortune favors matters of the heart this year. Develop passion projects with disciplined efforts. Make unexpected discoveries. Redirect your career this winter for a domestic renovation phase to benefit family. Make adjustments at home next summer, as professional opportunities bloom and grow. Love is your superpower.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Find ways to enjoy yourself despite challenges. Lay low. Games, creative projects, sports and puzzles offer diversion. Share something sweet with someone you love.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Practical demands control the outcome of a domestic project. Wait to see what develops and pay attention. Observe the dynamics. Slow down and listen.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Gather information and data. Study a subject of fascination and use what you’re learning to advance your own creative ambitions. Follow a passion.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Stick to practical expenditures. Profitable opportunities beckon; make plans and preparations. Estimate and make budgets. Visualize the prize, and then go get it.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take extra care of yourself today. You’ve been through a lot. Pamper yourself with your favorite rituals and small luxuries like hot water. Focus on love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Choose privacy over more Zoom calls, when possible. Recharge with peace and quiet. Make simple, short-term plans. Clean and organize. Meditate on love and gratitude.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect to go over team strategies. Resist the temptation for a temporary fix. Avoid getting irritated or attached. Stay respectful. Provide support and ideas.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Align your career closer your heart. What do you love doing? Practice your arts. Contribute to a larger conversation. What would you do even if unpaid?
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Your wanderlust is getting worse. Planning goes a long way. Prepare and consider backups, just in case. Monitor conditions and stay flexible. Study the situation.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Financial opportunities develop with care and tending. Collaborate to advance farther. Do the homework to research before making important decisions. Get on the same page.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate and share the load. Listen to your partner and bear witness. What’s easy for one isn’t always for another. Support each other.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize your health and work. Avoid burnout by getting out in nature. A walk outside clears your head. Make harmony one of your goals.
Notable birthdays: Actor Barbara Bain is 89. Actor Eileen Fulton (TV: “As the World Turns”) is 87. Actor Joe E. Tata is 84. Rock singer David Clayton-Thomas (Blood, Sweat & Tears) is 79. Actor Jacqueline Bisset is 76. Singer Peter Cetera is 76. Actor Christine Estabrook is 70. Actor Jean Smart is 69. Singer Randy Jones (The Village People) is 68. Record producer Don Was is 68. Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr. is 66. Actor-comedian Geri Jewell is 64. Country singer Bobbie Cryner is 59. Rock singer-musician Dave Mustaine (Megadeth) is 59. Radio-TV personality Tavis Smiley is 56. Rock musician Zak Starkey is 55. Actor/comedian Jeff Ross is 55. Actor Louis Mandylor is 54. Olympic gold medal runner Michael Johnson is 53. Rock musician Steve Perkins is 53. Actor Roger Howarth is 52. Actor Dominic Fumusa is 51. Actor Louise Lombard is 50. Tennis player Goran Ivanisevic is 49. Country singer Aaron Benward (Blue County) is 47. Country musician Joe Don Rooney (Rascal Flatts) is 45. Actor Scott Vickaryous is 45. Singer Fiona Apple is 43. Contemporary Christian musician Hector Cervantes (Casting Crowns) is 40. Former MLB pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka is 40. Actor Ben Savage is 40. Rock singer Niall Horan (One Direction) is 27. Actor Mitch Holleman is 25. Actor Lili Reinhart (TV: “Riverdale”) is 24.
