Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Sept. 19

Today’s Birthday (09/19/21). Pour your heart into work, health and fitness this year. Regular routines elevate skills and strengths. Summer illuminates career opportunities, inspiring shifting autumn educational goals. Domestic bliss centers you this winter, before springtime explorations stretch your wings. Grow stronger by connecting to your own passion.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Get quiet to hear your intuition better. Meditation relaxes mental chatter. Get lost in music. Wander into dreams and fantasies. Articulate long-term visions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Social connections lead to new possibilities. A dream is closer than you think. Teamwork pays. Collaborate for common gain. Take advantage of an open door.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Reach for dreamy career opportunities. Discover an insider advantage. One great connection leads to another. Make a good impression with a well-prepared presentation.