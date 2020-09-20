Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Sept. 20

Today’s Birthday (09/20/20). This year illuminates matters of the heart. Discover new love levels through faithful practice and play. Uncertainty disrupts education and travel. Winter professional detours lead to domestic renovations and family fun. Switch things around at home next summer, before an exciting career boost. Foster passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Keep your focus on shared resources to take advantage of an opportunity with long-term benefit. Harmony requires effort. Add some glamour, humor and compassion.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Partnership grows stronger through adversity. Pull together to navigate unexpected circumstances. Rely on each other. Harmony may require effort. Support and be supported.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Maintain physical routines and practices for energy to weather uncharted waters. Keep forward momentum, despite setbacks or breakdowns. Strengthen your health and work.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with loved ones. Challenges could interrupt romance or creativity. Support each other around tight corners or difficulties. Deepen long-term bonds for mutual gain.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on home and family. Make a practical upgrade to manage a breakdown. Balance work with fun. Share the load and the feast.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study the latest developments. Changes keep coming. What you’re creating now can have long-term benefit. Invent and share solutions, possibilities and opportunities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Sometimes it seems like two steps ahead, one back. Maintain forward momentum for long-term gain. Consider all possibilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Use your power responsibly. Things could seem shaky. Get help building a dream. Let your creative imagination run wild. A personal project has long-term benefits.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Step back from chaos or noise. Soothe sensitive nerves with chamomile and lemon, peaceful settings and private contemplation. Organize, review and plot.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Social situations seem uncertain. Avoid controversy or impetuous moves. Leave nothing to chance. Learn from others. Share resources, compassion and useful tricks.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A professional challenge leads you through twists and changes. What you’re learning is building long-term resiliency. Imagine and consider potential solutions for long-term growth.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Advance when conditions allow. Studies, travel and exploration reveal barriers. Logistics require greater consideration. Make a long-distance connection. Enjoy fresh air and sunshine.
Notable birthdays: Actor Sophia Loren is 86. Rock musician Chuck Panozzo is 72. Actor Tony Denison is 71. Hockey Hall of Famer Guy LaFleur is 69. Actor Debbi Morgan is 69. Jazz musician Peter White is 66. Actor Betsy Brantley is 65. Actor Gary Cole is 64. TV news correspondent Deborah Roberts is 60. Country-rock musician Joseph Shreve (Flynnville Train) is 59. Rock musician Randy Bradbury (Pennywise) is 56. Actor Kristen Johnston is 53. Rock singers Gunnar and Matthew Nelson are 53. Rock musician Ben Shepherd is 52. Actor Enuka Okuma is 48. Actor-model Moon Bloodgood is 45. Actor Jon Bernthal is 44. Singer The-Dream is 43. Actor Charlie Weber is 42. Rock musician Rick Woolstenhulme (Lifehouse) is 41. Rapper Yung Joc is 40. Actor Crystle Stewart is 39. Actor Aldis Hodge is 34. Rock drummer Jack Lawless is 33. Actor Malachi Kirby is 31.
