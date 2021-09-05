Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Sept. 5

Today’s Birthday (09/05/21). This year favors physical practices for health, vitality and strength. Prioritize fitness with consistent, disciplined actions. Professional prospects launch this summer, leading to changing autumn study plans. Winter’s domestic bliss motivates exploration, investigation and fresh terrain next spring. Nurture body, mind and spirit.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Obligations could compete with health and fitness routines. Aim for balance. Slow the pace to avoid mistakes and accidents. Nurture your physical energy.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Avoid automatic reactions with your mate. Signals can cross. Patiently clarify. Don’t wipe out your savings on a romantic whim. Relax and simplify.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Beautify domestic spaces for greater peace of mind. Clean messes and make repairs before something breaks. Prioritize family. Recharge and unwind at home.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Writing projects can provide satisfying results. Study the situation. Distractions abound. Find short-term solutions through networking. Make a mess to build back stronger.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — There’s money coming in and flowing out with greater velocity. Monitor closely to avoid shortages. Avoid frivolous expenses. Research purchases for best value.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Listen to your inner signals. Let off some steam when pressure builds. Allow time to process changes. Show yourself compassion, humor and self-care.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Lay low and take it easy. Plot your upcoming moves. Listen to what’s going on. Complete projects and file away. Reminisce while planning adventures.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Friends provide the sweetness. Chaos or confusion could arise; take it in stride. Logistics could interrupt the fun. Find innovative ways to connect and share.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Increased scrutiny on your work has you focused on short-term objectives. Practice makes perfect. Push to make it perfect and deliver. Clean up later.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — An exploration shifts. Adapt plans for temporary obstacles. Don’t make assumptions. New facts dispel old fears. Avoid expense or hassle. Choose the safer route.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Changes require budget revisions. Avoid impulsive expenses. Collaborate strategically. Work together to save. Maintain patience and humor under pressure. Share the load.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Patience and communication help you navigate a challenge with your partner. Listen and provide support. Ask for what you need. Collaborate to clean a mess.
Notable birthdays: Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 92. Actor-singer Carol Lawrence is 89. Actor Lucille Soong is 86. Former NFL All-Pro quarterback and college football Hall of Famer Billy Kilmer is 82. Actor William Devane is 82. Actor George Lazenby is 82. Actor Raquel Welch is 81. Movie director Werner Herzog is 79. Singer Al Stewart is 76. Actor-director Dennis Dugan is 75. College Football Hall of Famer Jerry LeVias is 75. Singer Loudon Wainwright III is 75. Soul/rock musician Mel Collins is 74. “Cathy” cartoonist Cathy Guisewite is 71. Actor Michael Keaton is 70. Actor Debbie Turner-Larson (Marta in “The Sound of Music”) is 65. Actor Kristian Alfonso is 58. R&B singer Terry Ellis is 58. Rock musician Brad Wilk is 53. TV personality Dweezil Zappa is 52. Actor Rose McGowan is 48. Actor Carice Van Houten is 45.