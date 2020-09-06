Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Sunday, Sept. 6

Today’s Birthday (09/06/20). Your passion powers this year. Apply consistent discipline for love. Expect the unexpected with travels, transport and education. Winter changes with your profession and industry lead to a flourishing domestic phase. Resolve household challenges next summer, before your career blastoff. Family and romantic connections flower.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially lucky with love, romance and games this month, with Venus in Leo. Enjoy artistic creativity and focus on fun. Tap into passion.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Your home is your love nest. Domestic bliss arises naturally this month. with Venus in Leo. Direct your attention to home and family.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Lead your investigation with heart. You love learning, with Venus in Leo over the next month. Study a fascinating subject. Write, express and share.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — The next month, with Venus in Leo can get lucrative. Profit from putting your heart into your work. Focus on what you love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — With Venus in your sign, you’re especially irresistible. Focus on passion projects over the next month. Personal growth comes through doing what you love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Enjoy quiet time. Savor beauty, tranquility and privacy over the next month, with Venus in Leo. Invent, dream and fantasize. Imagine what could be.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially popular, with Venus in Leo for a month. Get inventive with group activities. Stay connected with your wider community. Share resources and love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Discover professional growth this month, with Venus in Leo. Take charge with a job close to your heart. Infuse love into your work for flowering.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — This next month, with Venus in Leo, favors exploration. It’s easier to venture into new terrain. Study, research and investigate a subject that you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You and your partner can generate a lucrative groove this month, with Venus in Leo. Grow shared accounts together. Steady contribution adds up.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Share what you love with someone beloved. Partnerships flower over the next month, with Venus in Leo. Strengthen and renew bonds. Pull together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Physical practices energize and revitalize you, with Venus in Leo this month. Balance your busy schedule with peaceful alone time and exercise. Savor routines.
Notable birthdays: Comedian JoAnne Worley is 85. Country singer David Allan Coe is 81. Rock singer-musician Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) is 77. Actor Swoosie Kurtz is 76. Comedian-actor Jane Curtin is 73. Rock musician Mick Mashbir is 72. Country singer-songwriter Buddy Miller is 68. Actor James Martin Kelly is 66. Country musician Joe Smyth (Sawyer Brown) is 63. Actor-comedian Jeff Foxworthy is 62. Actor-comedian Michael Winslow is 62. Rock musician Perry Bamonte is 60. Actor Steven Eckholdt is 59. Rock musician Scott Travis (Judas Priest) is 59. Pop musician Pal Waaktaar (a-ha) is 59. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is 58. Rock musician Kevin Miller is 58. ABC News correspondent Elizabeth Vargas is 58. Country singer Mark Chesnutt is 57. Actor Betsy Russell is 57. Actor Rosie Perez is 56. Rhythm and blues singer Macy Gray is 53. Country songwriter Lee Thomas Miller (Songs: “The Impossible” “You’re Gonna Miss This”) is 52. Singer CeCe Peniston is 51. Rhythm-and-blues singer Darryl Anthony (Az Yet) is 51. Actor Daniele Gaither is 50. Actor Dylan Bruno is 48. Actor Idris Elba is 48. Actor Justina Machado is 48. Actor Anika Noni Rose is 48. Rock singer Nina Persson (The Cardigans) is 46. Actor Justin Whalin is 46. Actor Naomie Harris is 44. Rapper Noreaga is 43. Actor Natalia Cigliuti is 42. Rapper Foxy Brown is 42. Actor Howard Charles is 37. Actor/singer Deborah Joy Winans is 37. Actress Lauren Lapkus is 35. Rock singer Max George (The Wanted) is 32.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!