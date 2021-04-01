Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, April 1

Today’s Birthday (04/01/21). Good things come through friends this year. Strengthen partnerships, alliances and collaborations for shared gain. Shifting educational directions this spring aims you toward a summer creative breakthrough. Make an income change this winter, before an exploration takes wing. Solidarity and teamwork can produce miracles.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities present themselves. Make bold moves. Your influence is on the rise. Get the word out and it travels more than expected. Share your discoveries.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborative ventures can get lucrative. Advance a shared cause or passion. Resources can be found. Do what you promised. Inspire another to take action.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Love animates your actions. Collaboration, coordination and cooperation flower naturally. Talk about dreams, visions and ambitions. Share and connect at a deeper level.