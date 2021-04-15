Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, April 15

Today’s Birthday (04/15/21). Succeed with help from friends this year. Disciplined team coordination can produce consistent wins. Springtime research deviations lead you to tap into a rewarding conversation. A financial plot twist redirects winter efforts, before your investigation flies to new heights. Grow and expand boundaries together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Publish, post and share for wider impact. Take advantage of a lucky break. Creativity and passion sparkle and illuminate which way to go. Connect, network and communicate.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Dig into a lucrative gig. Use your superpower. Keep appointments and agreements. Show up on time. Luck shines and it could get profitable.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — You’re a shining star. Others orbit and encircle, magnetically attracted. Wear your power suit. Discuss plans for a personal dream. Follow passion and purpose.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Luck and self-discipline are both on your side. Get especially productive behind closed doors. Refine plans to realize your vision. Savor private rituals.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your friends are there for you. Together, you’re a great team. Share common passion and diverse interests. Talk about what you love. Collaborate and have fun.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Follow professional opportunities to new heights. Apply disciplined efforts to grow and expand your prospects. Generate satisfying results. Your status and influence rise.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Luck illuminates the adventure. An exploration reveals unexpected beauty. What you’re learning turns out to be especially valuable. Dig into a fascinating investigation.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborative efforts could get especially lucrative. Encourage your partner to excellent performance. Pull in a nice harvest. Take heart and play your part.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Partnership sparks anew. You and your partner are more than the sum of your parts. You illuminate each other. Kindle some magic together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Expert coaching raises your physical performance to the next level. Connect with doctors, trainers or mentors. Maintain healthy practices. Savor sunshine and fresh air.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Relax and enjoy the fun. Romance is a distinct possibility. Play sports or music. Creativity and passion flower. Connect on a deeper level.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Make your home more comfortable. Beautification projects provide sensational results. Share delicious flavors with family. Cultivate love, peace and happiness. Relax in your castle.
Notable birthdays: Actor Claudia Cardinale is 83. Author and politician Jeffrey Archer is 81. Rock singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 78. Actor Michael Tucci is 75. Actor Lois Chiles is 74. Writer-producer Linda Bloodworth-Thomason is 74. Actor Amy Wright is 71. Columnist Heloise is 70. Actor Sam McMurray is 69. Actor-screenwriter Emma Thompson is 62. Bluegrass musician Jeff Parker is 60. Singer Samantha Fox is 55. Olympic gold, silver and bronze medal swimmer Dara Torres is 54. Rock musician Ed O’Brien (Radiohead) is 53. Actor Flex Alexander is 51. Actor Danny Pino is 47. Actor Douglas Spain is 47. Country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton is 43. Actor Luke Evans is 42. Rock musician Patrick Carney (The Black Keys) is 41. Rock musician Zach Carothers (Portugal. The Man) is 40. Actor-writer Seth Rogen is 39. Actor Alice Braga is 38. Americana singer-songwriter Margo Price is 38. Rock musician De’Mar Hamilton (Plain White T’s) is 37. Actor Samira Wiley is 34. Actor Leonie Elliott is 33. Actor Emma Watson is 31. Actor Maisie Williams is 24.