Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, April 30

Today’s Birthday (04/30/20). Expand perspectives and boundaries this year. Your career benefits from organization and consistent action. Collaborate around a shared financial challenge this summer, before a creative flurry produces brilliant results. Adjust travels to conditions on the ground. Winter income delays motivate lucrative shared gain. Connect for growth.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take it easy. Handle practical matters first. Forgive miscommunications. Things may not go as expected. Focus to avoid hidden dangers. Choose what’s best for family.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow and listen. Domestic matters have your focus. If one direction doesn’t work, try another. Share patience and compassion, especially with family. Rest and reconsider.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — You’re learning quickly, although sometimes the hard way. Adapt communications for blockages or delays. Reschedule carefully. Expect the unexpected. Share vital information with clarity.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Stay practical with finances. Adapt to new circumstances. Estimate what’s needed and adjust budgets to suit. A sense of humor is worth gold.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Self-discipline is required. Take care of yourself so you can take care of others. Talk is cheap and misunderstandings abundant. Patiently persist.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Abandon preconceptions and assumptions. Things may not be as they seem. Defer gratification when needed. Get privately productive. Make flexible plans and adapt.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Revise team strategies to adapt for current changes. Delays, breakdowns or miscommunications could frustrate things. Patiently clarify and untangle. Together, you’re a powerful force.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Adapt to shifting circumstances with your industry or profession. Teamwork helps with a test or challenge. Collaborate with your crew to navigate unexpected waters.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Determine the best direction for your educational journey. Review financial and practical considerations. Anticipate changes and wait for developments. Details still need to be resolved.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Strategize with your partner to manage finances. Tempers could be short. Have patience with each other. Some ideas don’t work. Two heads are better than one.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration is key. Keep your cool despite rampant misunderstandings. Provide support and partnership in unexpected conditions. Talk later. Focus on priorities. Together, you’re stronger.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Slow around sharp corners. Watch your step carefully with shifting conditions and terrain. Proceed with caution. Use gentleness rather than force. Exercise clears your head.
Thought for Today: “There’s a difference between a philosophy and a bumper sticker.” — Charles M. Schulz, American cartoonist (1922-2000).
Notable birthdays: Actress Cloris Leachman is 94. Singer Willie Nelson is 87. Actor Burt Young is 80. King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden is 74. Movie director Allan Arkush is 72. Actor Perry King is 72. Singer-musician Wayne Kramer is 72. Singer Merrill Osmond is 67. Movie director Jane Campion is 66. Movie director Lars von Trier is 64. Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper is 61. Actor Paul Gross is 61. Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas is 59. Country musician Robert Reynolds is 58. Actor Adrian Pasdar is 55. Rock singer J.R. Richards (Dishwalla) is 53. Rapper Turbo B (Snap) is 53. Rock musician Clark Vogeler is 51. Rhythm-and-blues singer Chris “Choc” Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 49. Rock musician Chris Henderson (3 Doors Down) is 49. Country singer Carolyn Dawn Johnson is 49. Actress Lisa Dean Ryan is 48. Rhythm-and-blues singer Akon is 47. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jeff Timmons (98 Degrees) is 47. Actor Johnny Galecki is 45. Singer-musician Cole Deggs (Cole Deggs and the Lonesome) is 44. Actor Sam Heughan is 40. Actor Kunal Nayyar is 39. Rapper Lloyd Banks is 38. Actress Kirsten Dunst is 38. Country singer Tyler Wilkinson (The Wilkinsons) is 36. Actress Dianna Agron is 34. Country singer Brandon Lancaster is 31. Rapper/producer Travis Scott is 29.
