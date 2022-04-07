Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, April 7

Today’s Birthday (04/07/22). Fortune flows through friendship, teamwork and collaboration this year. Disciplined, steady participation realizes shared dreams. Spring profits allow support for a shared endeavor this summer. Joint ventures pay off next autumn, providing ease with a winter financial challenge. Pull together for fun, ease and victory.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Fill your home with love. Beautify your spaces. Cook up something fragrant and delicious. Talk with family about upcoming plans. Listen carefully. Teamwork pays off.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Follow fascinating ideas. Read, research and study. You can see what wasn’t working. Make adjustments. Edit and refine. Add illustrations, maps and link sources.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Financial deals come together naturally. Discuss possibilities and set the budget. Words and actions align. Follow rules carefully. Take care of business.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Develop practical personal plans. You know what you want. Dare to dream big. Talk about it with people you trust. Advance with help from friends.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Sink into peaceful reverie and let your mind wander. Listen to good music. Put things away while you organize plans. Align your course and vision.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Friends are a big help. Pull together for a common dream. Teamwork attracts good fortune. Talk about the plan. Reinforce the basics. Strengthen support structures.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your work is gaining attention. Polish portfolios, websites and resumes. Smile for the cameras. Discover fringe benefits. Your status and influence are on the rise.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy a dreamy situation. Love and luck come together. Make long-distance connections. Discuss possibilities and align on the best direction. You’re learning something fascinating.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of lucrative conditions. Collaborate to harvest what you can. Stick to practical financial priorities to maximize savings. Build for the future.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Love feeds your spirit. Pull together with your partner. Contribute to strengthen collaborative efforts. Support each other. Shared dreams can get romantic.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Keep practicing. A dream lies within reach. Adapt and adjust with expert support. Nurture yourself for optimal physical performance. You’re building strength and endurance.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Creative muses inspire your artistry. Discover unimagined beauty. Fun and romance blossom naturally. Have fun with someone attractive and interesting. Share a delicious treat.

Notable birthdays: Country singer Bobby Bare is 87. R&B singer Charlie Thomas (The Drifters) is 85. Former California Gov. Jerry Brown is 84. Movie director Francis Ford Coppola is 83. Actor Roberta Shore is 79. Singer Patricia Bennett (The Chiffons) is 75. Singer John Oates is 74. Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels is 73. Singer Janis Ian is 71. Country musician John Dittrich is 71. Actor Jackie Chan is 68. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett is 68. Actor Russell Crowe is 58. Christian/jazz singer Mark Kibble (Take 6) is 58. Actor Bill Bellamy is 57. Rock musician Dave “Yorkie” Palmer (Space) is 57. Rock musician Charlie Hall (The War on Drugs) is 48. Former football player-turned-analyst Tiki Barber is 47. Actor Heather Burns is 47.

