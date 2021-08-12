Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Aug. 12

Today’s Birthday (08/12/21). Romance flowers this year. Collaboration deepens with consistent shared efforts. Friends bring summer fun before autumn changes redirect professional plans. Sharing love, connection and intimacy with your inner circle this winter energizes your career to new heights next spring. Grow in partnership, sweetness and passion.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate and coordinate. You’re building something of value. Healthy practices grow your physical strength. Take walks, swim or bike. Support each other to grow.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Physical practices build strength. Prioritize health and work. Talk about what you love. Discuss passions and fascinations. Share and exchange. Romance can kindle.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Get creative in pursuit of fun and romance. Home centers you. Discuss potential upgrades. Beautify spaces and share with friends, family and your sweetheart.