Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, August 27

Today’s Birthday (08/27/20). Romance, creativity and fun light up this year. Realize a passionate dream with consistent action. Make plans with your partner. Social gains this summer inspire the solution to a romantic puzzle. Winter’s professional restrictions motivate domestic improvements. Fill your home with love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re attracting the attention of an important person at work. Go for reality over fantasy. Hope bursts through again. Let a friend inspire you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Study and research. Each new advance presents new challenges. You’re exceptionally creative now. Dream big. You’re making a good impression. Dreams can come true.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Align on the best direction for shared finances. Moves made now can have lasting benefit. Dreams come true through organization, coordination and collaboration.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You and a partner share a shining vision. Balance assertiveness with intuition and emotional sensitivity. Mutual attraction can grow and last. Dream about love.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Maintain healthy moves. Take action to realize a physical dream or ambition. Practice pays off with an exceptional performance. Steady routines lead to growing ease.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Long-term benefits arise through bold declarations and actions made today. Realize a romantic dream. Dance and flirt with someone attractive. Enjoy the ones you love.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home and family take priority. Discuss dreams and aspirations. Create works of beauty, fragrance and flavor. Make a special connection. Discover hidden treasure.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Your quick action draws praise. Put in extra effort. Articulate an inspiring vision. You can get what you need by making powerful requests. Exceed expectations.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Stay flexible with shifting circumstances. A lucrative opportunity unfolds naturally. A dream lies within reach. Show what you can do. Provide excellent service.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re in the spotlight. Smile and speak from your heart. Deliver an inspiring vision. Draw upon hidden resources. Realize personal dreams with focused intention.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Plan your moves in advance. You have the discipline to see them through. Consider long-term consequences. Anticipate potential opportunities. Prepare for later harvest.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect for a common prize. Dreams get realized through teamwork and coordination. Work out roles and responsibilities. Delegate tasks. Together you’re unbeatable.
Notable birthdays: Author Lady Antonia Fraser is 88. Actor Tommy Sands is 83. Bluegrass singer-musician J.D. Crowe is 83. Actor Tuesday Weld is 77. Actor G.W. Bailey is 76. Rock singer-musician Tim Bogert is 76. Actor Marianne Sagebrecht is 75. Country musician Jeff Cook is 71. Actor Paul Reubens is 68. Rock musician Alex Lifeson (Rush) is 67. Actor Peter Stormare is 67. Actor Diana Scarwid is 65. Rock musician Glen Matlock (The Sex Pistols) is 64. Golfer Bernhard Langer is 63. Country singer Jeffrey Steele is 59. Gospel singer Yolanda Adams is 59. Movie director Tom Ford (Film: “Nocturnal Animals”) is 59. Country musician Matthew Basford (Yankee Grey) is 58.
Writer-producer Dean Devlin is 58. Rock musician Mike Johnson is 55. Rap musician Bobo (Cypress Hill) is 53. Country singer Colt Ford is 51. Actor Chandra Wilson is 51. Rock musician Tony Kanal (No Doubt) is 50. Actor Sarah Chalke is 44. Actor RonReaco Lee is 44. Rapper Mase is 43. Actor-singer Demetria McKinney is 42. Actor Aaron Paul is 41. Rock musician Jon Siebels (Eve 6) is 41. Actor Shaun Weiss is 41. Contemporary Christian musician Megan Garrett (Casting Crowns) is 40. Actor Kyle Lowder is 40. Actor Patrick J. Adams is 39. Actor Karla Mosley is 39. Actor Amanda Fuller is 36. Singer Mario is 34. Actor Alexa PenaVega is 32. Actor Ellar Coltrane is 26. Actor Savannah Paige Rae is 17.
