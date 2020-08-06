Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, August 6

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Birthday (08/06/20). Your health and vitality blossom this year. Consistent actions build grace, strength and endurance. Career changes require adaptation. Intuitive summer insights inspire action to balance a physical challenge. Winter community barriers inspire fun and sweetness with your inner circle. Healthy practices recharge and restore you.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Expand the organization of your plans. Consider dreams and visions in detail. Articulate possibilities and commitments. Consider and reflect on what you really want.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Grow and expand your alliances and team. Contribute to a common cause. Foster friendship and collaboration. Set goals high and go for it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Previously blocked professional roads can open. Let your imagination soar. What would you really love? Study recent developments. Team up with a genius. Discuss options.