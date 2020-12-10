Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Dec. 10

Today’s Birthday (12/10/20). Catch a profitable wave this year. Dedication and practice lead to golden prizes. Realize home improvement dreams. You and a partner generate a resolution that leads to a valuable epiphany. Resolve a personal challenge next summer that invites romance, partnership and collaboration. Collect a bountiful harvest.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of favorable conditions to make your move. Both love and money flow with greater ease. Collaboration bears fruit. Make hay while the sun shines.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Partnership, collaboration and romance flower naturally. Share a mutual attraction. Someone’s saying something nice about you. Support and rely on each other. Give and take.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Grow your heart’s strength with exercise and a healthy diet. Align words and actions to break old records. Launch your physical performance to new heights.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You plus a significant other equals passion. Pursue fun and happiness. You’re drawn to love like a magnet. Reconnect and get playful together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Family matters take priority. Share invitations, proposals and possibilities. Domestic activities produce satisfying results. Cook up something delicious. Fill your home with love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Speak out and take action for what you love. Write, publish and broadcast. A lucky break can propel your initiative to long-lasting benefits. Get creative.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of favorable financial conditions. Invest in your business. Push beyond old limits. Shatter a glass ceiling. Stash away the surplus. Rake it in.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Use your power responsibly. You’re especially persuasive, charismatic and charming. Personal magnetism works in your favor. Motivate action for a good cause. Advance a passion.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Your imagination flourishes. Get creative and productive in peaceful privacy. Recharge your spirit with a walk in nature. Savor favorite rituals and soothing practices.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Your team gets a lucky break. Collaborate with friends for a power boost. Share support, inspiration and motivation. Pull for a heart-felt victory.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Keep your professional objective in mind. Huge advances are possible, by aligning communications and actions for your goal. Mix in passion. Acknowledgement comes from afar.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Fortune favors your educational advancement. Teach as you learn. Breakthroughs and discoveries await. Align words and actions toward passion. Launch your most excellent adventure.
Notable birthdays: Actor Tommy Kirk is 79. Actor Fionnula Flanagan is 79. Pop singer Chad Stuart (Chad and Jeremy) is 79. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ralph Tavares is 79. Actor-singer Gloria Loring is 74. Pop-funk musician Walter “Clyde” Orange (The Commodores) is 74. Country singer Johnny Rodriguez is 69. Actor Susan Dey is 68. Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is 64. Jazz musician Paul Hardcastle is 63. Actor John York (TV: “General Hospital”) is 62. Actor-director Kenneth Branagh is 60. Actor Nia Peeples is 59. TV chef Bobby Flay is 56.
Rock singer-musician J Mascis is 55. Rock musician Scot Alexander (Dishwalla) is 49. Actor-comedian Arden Myrin is 47. Rock musician Meg White (The White Stripes) is 46. Actor Emmanuelle Chriqui is 45. Rapper Kuniva (D12) is 45. Actor Gavin Houston is 43. Actor Alano Miller is 41. Violinist Sarah Chang is 40. Actor Patrick John Flueger is 37. Country singer Meghan Linsey is 35. Actor Raven-Symone is 35. Actor/singer Teyana Taylor is 30. Actor Kiki Layne is 29.
