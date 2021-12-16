Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Dec. 16

Today’s Birthday (12/16/21). Connect and share this year. Steady practices build high performance results. Your influence is on the rise this winter, inspiring surging health and vitality this spring. A peaceful, private summer eases a transition, before autumn dreams motivate powerful action. Exchange ideas, solutions and possibilities.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially clever. Words get farther than actions now. Don’t get pushy. Focus on practical priorities. Communication opens doors, with steady patience. Connect and share.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss lucrative possibilities. Wheel and deal. One door closes and another opens. Postpone buying treats. Avoid impetuous moves. Slow and steady wins the race.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’ve got the confidence to advance a personal project. Listen carefully and assess conditions before launching into action. Prioritize practicalities. Plot your course.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Settle into peaceful privacy. Consider options and adjust plans. Wait for better conditions to advance. Rest and prepare for what’s ahead. Recharge batteries.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Strategize with your team. Don’t push ahead until obstacles clear. Take extra time to reinforce foundational structures. Focus on practical priorities. Collaborate for shared gain.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Reconsider your professional priorities. Reach a turning point. Anticipate changes. Adapt for new solutions. Let your heart guide you. Discover exciting possibilities and potential.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy a restful pause in your journey. Avoid traffic or stress. Don’t be hasty. You can get grumpy without some down time. Research possibilities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Research for best quality and value before purchasing. Collaborate with financial management. Provide a stabilizing influence. Avoid risky business. Budget carefully for steady growth.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate for shared gain. Compromise is required. Complications could arise. Stick to practical priorities. Fantasies dissipate. Support each other around a change.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Slow the physical action to focus on health and communication. Talk with experts to support top performance. Don’t push or risk breakage. Rest and recharge.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with family and friends. Avoid complications and keep things simple. Discuss creative ideas, inspiration and possibilities. Learn from young people.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Clean messes at home. Tempers could spark. Clear physical obstacles and create free space. Reduce the clutter level. Focus on practical domestic priorities.

Notable birthdays: Civil rights attorney and co-founder of the Southern Poverty Law Center Morris Dees is 85. Actor Joyce Bulifant is 84. Actor Liv Ullmann is 83. CBS news correspondent Lesley Stahl is 80. Pop musician Tony Hicks (The Hollies) is 76. Pop singer Benny Andersson (ABBA) is 75. Rock singer-musician Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top) is 72. Rock musician Bill Bateman (The Blasters) is 70. Actor Xander Berkeley is 66. Actor Alison LaPlaca is 62. Actor Sam Robards is 60. Actor Jon Tenney is 60. Actor Benjamin Bratt is 58. Country singer-songwriter Jeff Carson is 58. Actor-comedian JB Smoove is 56. Actor Miranda Otto is 54. Actor Daniel Cosgrove is 51. R&B singer Michael McCary is 50. Actor Jonathan Scarfe is 46.

