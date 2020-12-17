Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Dec. 17

Today’s Birthday (12/17/20). Communication is your magic key this year. Steady, disciplined efforts lead to lucrative and lasting results. Protect your health. Generate personal victories this winter. Change directions next summer to discover renewed partnership, collaboration and romance. Next winter brings another win. Connect, communicate and share.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your community. Put your weight behind a shared cause. Adapt to changes together. Lucks follows disciplined actions. Find new ways to get social.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Professional adjustments, realignments and reorganization support to adapt for new conditions. Disciplined efforts lay the groundwork for business thriving. Focus on practical priorities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Technological breakthroughs allow for long-distance connection without travel, which is especially useful with difficult travel conditions. Take your education to the next level.