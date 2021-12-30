Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Dec. 30 (copy)

Today’s Birthday (12/30/21). Haul in a healthy harvest this year. Steady attention nurtures ventures to grow and thrive. Winter dreams come true, inviting spring fun and romance. Social transitions require adaptation this summer, before your autumn team push leads to victory. Preserve the fruit of your labors.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — You can unravel a twist in your educational plans. Add the missing elements. Talk about your vision for the future. Align actions to your words.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Review reserves. An unexpected expense could arise. Discuss long-term plans with your partner. Invest for the future. Grow your savings. Profit through collaboration.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Join forces with a master of surprises. Unexpected circumstances require adaptation. Money saved is money earned. Discover long-term solutions in conversation. Talk about the future.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Find ways to work smarter. Be careful and thorough to advance. Talk about your long-term vision. Nurture your own health, energy and fitness.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your romantic plans may not go as imagined. A sense of humor pays off. Abandon unrealistic expectations. Discuss passions, dreams and plans for the future.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — A surprising domestic situation arises. Accept the truth, even if you don’t like it. Communication provides long-term benefits. Make improvements. Deepen family connections.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Listen carefully. Adapt messaging for recent news. An interesting development deserves extra thought. Creativity inspires your communications. Share from your heart.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Find solutions for a potentially expensive surprise through communication. Discuss the big picture, while narrowing focus to manage urgent needs. Put the pieces together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Treat yourself kindly. Hidden truths can get revealed. You may notice self-doubt or insecurities. Pamper yourself with hot water and bubbles. Imagine an inspiring future.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Revise plans behind closed doors. Peace and privacy soothe sensitive nerves. Adapt to recent changes. Imagine perfection and plot the steps. Rest and recharge.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Don’t make assumptions. Friends reveal new ideas. Share support for a group cause. Teamwork can achieve miracles. Energize an inspiring vision. Collaboration flowers.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — A startling professional revelation could impact your situation. Watch for changes at the top. Crazy dreams seem newly possible. Align efforts for an inspiring mission.

Notable birthdays: Actor Russ Tamblyn is 87. Baseball Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax is 86. Folk singer Noel Paul Stookey is 84. TV director James Burrows is 81. Actor Fred Ward is 79. Actor Concetta Tomei is 76. Singer Patti Smith is 75. Rock singer-musician Jeff Lynne is 74. TV personality Meredith Vieira is 68. Actor Sheryl Lee Ralph is 66. Actor Patricia Kalember is 65. Country singer Suzy Bogguss is 65. Actor-comedian Tracey Ullman is 62. Radio-TV commentator Sean Hannity is 60. Sprinter Ben Johnson is 60. Actor George Newbern is 58. Movie director Bennett Miller is 55. Singer Jay Kay (Jamiroquai) is 52. Rock musician Byron McMackin (Pennywise) is 52. Actor Meredith Monroe is 52. Actor Daniel Sunjata is 50.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0