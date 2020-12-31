Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Dec. 31

Today’s Birthday (12/31/20). This New Year brings growing prosperity. Regular routines and practices win golden prizes. Artistic projects come together intuitively. An inspiring vision motivates winter plans, before summer transitions energize your work and fitness. Connect at a deeper level next winter with truth, beauty and goodness. Give thanks.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Relax and have fun. Obstacles or barriers could seem limiting. Go for substance over romantic symbolism. Strengthen foundational elements. Infuse a project with love.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Household issues demand attention. Slow down and listen. Make repairs and clean messes. Take time to work out a misunderstanding. Share something delicious.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Spontaneous creativity could tempt you away from more practical tasks. Capture brilliant ideas for later development. Despite unfavorable conditions, produce satisfying results.