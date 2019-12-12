Today’s Birthday (12/12/19). Personal dreams are within reach this year. Reap a golden reward for steady actions. Your income increases this winter before you resolve a family financial challenge. Jump a personal hurdle next summer before surging income benefits shared accounts. Apply your talents, energy and passion for an inspiring purpose.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Household issues have your attention. Make repairs and clean up messes. Increase efficiency. Save more than necessary. Listen to your intuition. Align on changes together.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You can learn what you need to know. Do the research to lay strong foundations for a creative project. Keep everyone briefed on changes.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Profits are available with work and focus. Unexpected terrain can provide a fruitful harvest. Invest in success. Follow an elder’s advice. Keep promises and bargains.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Personal matters take focus. What you need is nearby. Check out an interesting suggestion. Try a new style or look. Pamper yourself with small kindnesses.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Complete old projects to make way for new ones. Take a philosophical outlook. Introspection can allow you to process the past. Share your gratitude.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Maintain objectivity with a group project. Determine which option gets your vote after consideration and review. Find ways to collaborate and share the load.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re attracting the attention of someone professionally influential. Use diplomacy and tact. Present a polished performance. Meditate on your vision. Collaborate for shared gain.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Study different options and experiment with new concepts. Travel expands your view. Set realistic goals and share your ideas. Make a long-distance connection.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared gain. A lack of funds could threaten your plans. Deal with legal affairs, taxes and insurance. Handle financial matters for peace of mind.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Compromise in order to adapt to changes with your partner. Negotiate and refine plans. Indulge nostalgic reflection and shared memories. Nurture optimism and a sense of possibility.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Focus to manage work, health and fitness practices. Schedule carefully to meet the rising demand for your time and labors. Keep equipment maintained. Eat well.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Make time for fun and romance. Indulge a favorite pursuit, sport or hobby. Enjoy great art, music or entertainment. Follow curiosities with someone sweet.
Thought for Today: “If you possess something but you can’t give it away, then you don’t possess it... it possesses you.” — Frank Sinatra (1915-1998).
Notable birthdays: Former TV host Bob Barker is 96. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Pettit is 87. Singer Connie Francis is 82. Singer Dionne Warwick is 79. Rock singer-musician Dickey Betts is 76. Hall of Fame race car driver Emerson Fittipaldi is 73. Actor Wings Hauser is 72. Actor Bill Nighy is 70. Actor Duane Chase (Film: “The Sound of Music”) is 69. Country singer LaCosta is 69. Gymnast-turned-actress Cathy Rigby is 67. Author Lorna Landvik is 65. Singer-musician Sheila E. is 62. Actress Sheree J. Wilson is 61. Pop singer Daniel O’Donnell is 58. International Tennis Hall of Famer Tracy Austin is 57. Rock musician Eric Schenkman (Spin Doctors) is 56. Rock musician Nicholas Dimichino (Nine Days) is 52. Author Sophie Kinsella is 50. News anchor Maggie Rodriguez is 50. Actress Jennifer Connelly is 49. Actress Madchen Amick is 49. Actress Regina Hall is 49. Country singer Hank Williams III is 47. Actress Mayim Bialik is 44. Model Bridget Hall is 42. Actor Lucas Hedges is 23. Actress Sky Katz is 15.
