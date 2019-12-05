Today’s Birthday (12/05/19). Take advantage of power and confidence for positive change this year. Prosperity grows with regular, disciplined attention. Reap a nice winter harvest before a shift in family finances. A personal barrier redirects you, leading to a lucrative shared venture. Use your influence for good.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Travel could interfere with personal routines, although new views inspire. Avoid expensive missteps. Consider long-term dreams and ambitions. Pamper yourself with rest and hot water.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Change is inevitable. Believe you can prosper. It’s easier to finish old projects now. Generosity looks good on you. Contemplate upcoming moves before making them.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with neighbors, friends and community groups. Contribute to a team effort. A goal may seem distant or blocked. Lay plans and coordinate together.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Keep your wits about you to handle a mess at work. Take charge for the results you want. The action is behind the scenes.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Your travels and studies could include traffic, obstacles or barriers to advancement. An unexpected expense could disrupt. Keep calm and carry on. Take a creative tack.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Rely on trusted teammates. Do the homework behind a financial decision. Consider costs and consequences. Unscheduled expenses could require budgetary adjustment. Collaborate and adapt.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Support your partner and be supported. Resolve a challenge, navigate a change or overcome an obstacle together. Clean up and lend a helping hand.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Slow down to avoid missteps or accidents. The action could seem intense. Resist impulsive moves and clean up messes immediately. Focus on physical health and activities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Romantic ideals and fantasies may not match the current reality. Things don’t go as planned. You can maintain a mystery without being dishonest. Prioritize love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first. Expect messes, chaos or disruption at your house. Don’t divulge secrets. Keep your objective in mind. Create beauty from simple ingredients.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Share the news and clear up any miscommunications immediately. A controversy could have a silver lining. Keep your tone polite and respectful. Document current events.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Don’t spend your income before you get it. Look for hidden opportunities in a chaotic situation. Monitor cash flow carefully to avoid shortfalls.
Thought for Today: “Talent hits a target no one else can hit; Genius hits a target no one else can see.” — Arthur Schopenhauer, German philosopher (1788-1860).
Notable birthdays: Singer Little Richard is 87. Author Joan Didion is 85. Author Calvin Trillin is 84. Actor Jeroen Krabbe is 75. Opera singer Jose Carreras is 73. Pop singer Jim Messina is 72. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim Plunkett is 72. World Golf Hall of Famer Lanny Wadkins is 70. Actress Morgan Brittany is 68. Actor Brian Backer is 63. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Art Monk is 62. Country singer Ty England is 56. Rock singer-musician John Rzeznik (The Goo Goo Dolls) is 54. Country singer Gary Allan is 52. Comedian-actress Margaret Cho is 51. Writer-director Morgan J. Freeman is 50. Actress Alex Kapp Horner is 50. Actress Kali Rocha is 48. Rock musician Regina Zernay (Cowboy Mouth) is 47. Actress Paula Patton is 44. Actress Amy Acker is 43. Actor Nick Stahl is 40. Actor Adan Canto is 38. Rhythm-and-blues singer Keri Hilson is 37. Actor Gabriel Luna is 37. Actor Frankie Muniz is 34. Actor Ross Bagley is 31. Milwaukee Brewers All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich is 28.
