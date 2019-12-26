Today’s Birthday (12/26/19). Envision dreams coming true and plot your course this year. Persistent dedication can help you realize a personal ambition. Extra attention illuminates you this winter before barriers inspire new collaborative directions. Summer transitions lead to deepening romantic partnership. Follow your passion with someone who shares it.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — A dream you’d almost abandoned now appears possible. This New Moon shines on your career. Take new territory. Experience pays. Make an important connection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Discover fresh terrain. Travels and studies flourish with this New Moon. Your past work speaks well for you. A dreamy educational and cultural experience tempts.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Work together for common gain. Luck shines on your shared finances over the two-week New Moon phase. Take advantage and harvest ripe opportunities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Your relationship with your partner flowers with ease over the next few weeks. Strengthen the bonds that unite you. Share conversation for collaborative possibilities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Take advantage of growing vitality to accomplish an incredible dream. Energize your efforts. Practice with renewed vigor. You can outsmart the competition.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Things come together. Love, romance and passion line up into a beautiful possibility. A mutual attraction grows. Develop and grow a matter of heart.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — You can realize a domestic dream. Something you’ve long wanted lies within reach. Changes made now have long-lasting benefit. Beautify, remodel and renovate.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — If you get the word out, it will reach farther than you thought possible. Launch creative projects. Sign contracts. Create exciting possibilities and share them.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities beckon. Take advantage to forge a connection that provides long-term benefit. Monitor the budget to maintain positive balances. Harvest windfall apples.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Put your power and confidence to good use. Step into a new level of leadership for a cause that sings to you. Take charge.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Meditate on a dream or a vision for the future that inspires you. Adjust your plans to adapt. Doors open to support this possibility.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork gets results. Raise the level of your participation with community groups, clubs and friends. Together, you’re a powerful force for good. Have fun.
Thought for Today: “Little progress can be made by merely attempting to repress what is evil. Our great hope lies in developing what is good.” — President Calvin Coolidge (1872-1933).
Notable birthdays: Rhythm-and-blues singer Abdul “Duke” Fakir (The Four Tops) is 84. Record producer (and convicted murderer) Phil Spector is 80. “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 74. Country musician Bob Carpenter (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 73. Funk musician George Porter Jr. (The Meters) is 72. Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Carlton Fisk is 72. Retired MLB All-Star Chris Chambliss is 71. Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith is 65. Former Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., is 64. Humorist David Sedaris is 63. Rock musician James Kottak (The Scorpions) is 57. Country musician Brian Westrum (Sons of the Desert) is 57. Rock musician Lars Ulrich (Metallica) is 56. Actress Nadia Dajani is 54. Rock musician J is 52. Country singer Audrey Wiggins is 52. Rock musician Peter Klett (Candlebox) is 51. Rock singer James Mercer (The Shins; Flake) is 49. Actor-singer Jared Leto is 48. Actress Kendra C. Johnson is 43. Rock singer Chris Daughtry is 40. Actress Beth Behrs is 34. Actor Kit Harington is 33. Actress Eden Sher is 28. Pop singer Jade Thirlwall (Little Mix Actor) is 27. Actor Zach Mills is 24.
